How to Make Bourbon Glazed Holiday Turkey

Bourbon Glazed Holiday Turkey
First step is to brine the turkey for 24 hours. Take one pouch of the brine seasoning and mix with one gallon of water in a non-metallic bowl. Add six cups of ice to brine and mix. Place the brine bag in a large pot. Place the turkey in the brining bag breast side down. Pour the brine mixture in the bag with the turkey. Place turkey in the refrigerator to brine.
While the turkey is roasting, in a small saucepan combine the brown sugar, bourbon and butter. Heat until melted.
After 30 minutes at 450º, reduce the temperature to 325º. Brush turkey with glaze. This should be repeated every 15 minutes until the turkey reaches an internal temperature of 165º at which time the turkey should be removed from the oven and set to rest for 30 minute before carving and serving.
Grace your table this Christmas with a Hi Mountain Seasonings Bourbon Glazed Holiday turkey and your family, friends and taste buds will thank you.
Hi Mountain Seasonings Game Bird & Poultry Brine is available at retailers nationwide and conveniently online at www.himtnjerky.com for a price of $8.49.
