How to Make Bourbon Glazed Holiday Turkey

Dec 17, 2019
Looking to mix things up this holiday season with your turkey prep? We’ve got a recipe that is sure to be a family favorite around the table. A roasted turkey is always delicious and is usually the centerpiece on the table at Christmas dinner. To ensure a beautifully tender, moist and flavorful turkey this holiday, try Hi Mountain Seasonings Bourbon Glazed Holiday Turkey. It is a true treat whether you are enjoying it as part of a big family dinner, or as leftovers. Here’s how to make it happen…
Bourbon Glazed Holiday Turkey

1 turkey
1 Hi Mountain Seasonings Game Bird and Poultry Brine
1 Turkey Brine Bag
1 Cup Bourbon
1 Stick of Butter
1 Cup of Brown Sugar
2 Cups of Water

First step is to brine the turkey for 24 hours. Take one pouch of the brine seasoning and mix with one gallon of water in a non-metallic bowl. Add six cups of ice to brine and mix. Place the brine bag in a large pot. Place the turkey in the brining bag breast side down. Pour the brine mixture in the bag with the turkey. Place turkey in the refrigerator to brine.

When brining is complete, remove the turkey and rinse it well with fresh cold water. Pat dry. Place the turkey on rack in a roasting pan. Add 2 cups of water to the bottom of the roasting pan.Preheat oven to 450º. Place turkey in the oven and roast for 30 minutes.

While the turkey is roasting, in a small saucepan combine the brown sugar, bourbon and butter. Heat until melted.

After 30 minutes at 450º, reduce the temperature to 325º. Brush turkey with glaze. This should be repeated every 15 minutes until the turkey reaches an internal temperature of 165º at which time the turkey should be removed from the oven and set to rest for 30 minute before carving and serving.

Grace your table this Christmas with a Hi Mountain Seasonings Bourbon Glazed Holiday turkey and your family, friends and taste buds will thank you.

Hi Mountain Seasonings Game Bird & Poultry Brine is available at retailers nationwide and conveniently online at www.himtnjerky.com for a price of $8.49.

Brodie Swisher

Editorial Manager at Bowhunting.com
Brodie Swisher is a world champion game caller, outdoor writer, seminar speaker and Editor for Bowhunting.com. Brodie and his family live in the Kentucky Lake area of west Tennessee.
