How to Hunt with a Baby in the Blind

I have always been a hardcore hunter. From the first time I went hunting as a kid, I was all in. Nothing could keep me out of the woods during deer season, to the point my mom wanted to schedule an intervention and my dad just laughed and said it was fine. When I first started thinking about having kids for myself, my biggest worry was that I would no longer be able to hunt. This may sound silly to some, but the outdoors is such a big part of my life and the idea of giving it up wasn’t something I wanted. I knew if I wanted to be a mom, I would have to figure out a way to be a mom AND hunt.
How to Haul Your Baby
Proper Clothing
Feeding Time
Practice Before Game Day
Keeping Them Quiet
Protection from the Elements
How to Hunt with a Baby – Conclusion
