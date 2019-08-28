Because of the popularity of the Bowhunt or Die web show, we are always getting questions regarding the camera gear used by the team. As you can imagine, the preferences of gear and equipment used varies throughout the team. And while a majority of the guys self-film their hunts, others tag-team with friends and family to pull off their video production. Regardless of who’s behind the camera, we all strive to have the best gear we can afford to lay down the best content possible. Take a look as we dig into the pack of some of the BHOD team members to give you a closer look at the best gear for self-filming hunts.
What’s in Todd Graf’s Pack?
Bowhunting.com boss, Todd Graf, has been self-filming hunts for nearly two decades. He’s figured out what works and what he can do without when it comes to camera gear. Here’s a look at what’s in Todd’s pack…
Here’s a breakdown of the gear Todd carries to the woods…
- Main Camera – Canon XF400
- Pocket Camera – Sony HDR-CX150
- Rode Video Mic Pro
- Sennheiser ew 100-ENG G3 Wireless Mic
- Fourth Arrow Monopod and Stake
- DJI Osmo Action Camera
- Fourth Arrow Outreach Arm
- Tactacam 5.0 & Remote
- Fourth Arrow Carbon Arm 3.0 and Base
- Sitka Fanatic Pack
- Fourth Arrow Cha Cha Slider
- HME Economy Trail Camera Holder
- Manfotto Befree GT Carbon Tripod w/Fourth Arrow Fluid Head
- HME Rubber Wire
- SanDisk 64GB SD Cards
- GoPro Jaws Flex Clamp
- VariZoom VZ-STEALTH Lanc Controller
- Digipower Re-fuel 5 Hour Battery Pack
Watch a hunt with Todd in the video below…
What’s in Tyler Barron’s Pack?
Here’s a look at the gear list on what Tyler Barron carries to the field for his self-film hunting gear…
- Sony AX-100 4k Camcorder – primary camera
- GoPros – Hero 7 Black Edition, Hero 4, Hero 3+ Black Edition – secondary cameras
- Batteries: At least one back-up per camera
- Memory Cards: Minimum of 128GB of Memory
- Rode NTG-2 Shotgun Mic w/ Deadcat Windscreen
- Rode Videomic Pro Shotgun Mic w/ Rode Windscreen
- Sennheiser KA 600 XLR Female to 1/8” Male Connection Cable
- Varizoom VZ-Stealth-LX Zoom Controller
- Fourth Arrow Stiff Arm with Ball Shoulder Mount and Adjustment Tool
- Manfrotto 128RC Fluid Head with Rapid Connector Plate
- Fourth Arrow Rex Arm (when using tripod)
- Manfrotto BeFree Live Fluid Video Head
- Manfrotto 290 Aluminum Tripod Kit
- HME Trail Camera Holder w/ GoPro ¼” Mount for Second Angle Shots in the Tree
- Small Amazon Flexible Tripod w/ GoPro mount
- Badlands Camera Day Backpack
- Ground stake with ¼” threads for GoPro ground footage
- Lightweight LED Light Bar with Camera Hotshoe Mount and Warm Light filter for night footage
- Thermacell
- Buck 110 Folding Knife
- Rubber Gear Ties (2)
- Hotshoe Splitter to Allow for multiple on Camera Attachments
- 3 Legged Thing Tripod Keyring with Tripod Plate Remover
- Extra Tripod Head Plates
Watch a hunt with Tyler below…
What’s in Mike Fitz’s Pack?
Here’s a closer look at the gear Fitz uses for creating content in the far north country of Minnesota…
Watch Fitz do work with his camera gear in the hunt below…
What’s in Tommy Alford’s Pack?
- Canon XA10 – primary
- GoPro Hero 4
- GoPro Hero 5
- HME Trail Camera Holder
- RODE shotgun mic
- VidPro LED 230 light
- Stealth Varizoom Lanc controller
- Fourth Arrow 3.0 camera arm
- Manfrotto 703 Fluid Head
- Manfrotto MKC3 Tripod
- HME Trail Cam Stake
- Hawk Extendable Tree Arm
- Insignia External Battery Pack
Watch Tommy in action with his self-filming gear in the hunt below…
What’s in Cody Kasinger’s Pack?
- Canon G20 – Main Camera
- Lumix G7 with 14-140 lumix lens and a 100-300 lens for after shot photos, b-roll, and second angle
- Alps day pack to haul my gear- versatile from a fanny to backpack
- Fourth arrow monopod for field edges and interviews
- Fourth arrow “stiff arm” camera arm and fourth arrow fluid head to run my main camera when hunting
- Rode Video Pro mic
- Stealth Zoom by Varizoom Lanc controller
- Redfiled optics with a Qalo pouch attached for easy access to milkweed for wind direction.
Best Gear for Self-Filming Hunts – Conclusion
As you can see, the amount of gear varies from hunter to hunter on the BHOD team. Some of the guys have been doing it for years and have accumulated quite the arsenal of gear, while others are just getting started and have a simple setup in their pack. The bottom line is to use what works for you and allows you to capture the best hunting content possible when you’re in the stand or blind.
We want to hear from you. What camera gear do you use for capturing the hunt on film? Comment below and let us know what works best for you.
