Because of the popularity of the Bowhunt or Die web show, we are always getting questions regarding the camera gear used by the team. As you can imagine, the preferences of gear and equipment used varies throughout the team. And while a majority of the guys self-film their hunts, others tag-team with friends and family to pull off their video production. Regardless of who’s behind the camera, we all strive to have the best gear we can afford to lay down the best content possible. Take a look as we dig into the pack of some of the BHOD team members to give you a closer look at the best gear for self-filming hunts.

What’s in Todd Graf’s Pack?

Bowhunting.com boss, Todd Graf, has been self-filming hunts for nearly two decades. He’s figured out what works and what he can do without when it comes to camera gear. Here’s a look at what’s in Todd’s pack…

Here’s a breakdown of the gear Todd carries to the woods…

Main Camera – Canon XF400

Pocket Camera – Sony HDR-CX150

Rode Video Mic Pro

Sennheiser ew 100-ENG G3 Wireless Mic

Fourth Arrow Monopod and Stake

DJI Osmo Action Camera

Fourth Arrow Outreach Arm

Tactacam 5.0 & Remote

Fourth Arrow Carbon Arm 3.0 and Base

Sitka Fanatic Pack

Fourth Arrow Cha Cha Slider

HME Economy Trail Camera Holder

Manfotto Befree GT Carbon Tripod w/Fourth Arrow Fluid Head

HME Rubber Wire

SanDisk 64GB SD Cards

GoPro Jaws Flex Clamp

VariZoom VZ-STEALTH Lanc Controller

Digipower Re-fuel 5 Hour Battery Pack

Watch a hunt with Todd in the video below…

What’s in Tyler Barron’s Pack?

Here’s a look at the gear list on what Tyler Barron carries to the field for his self-film hunting gear…

Sony AX-100 4k Camcorder – primary camera

GoPros – Hero 7 Black Edition, Hero 4, Hero 3+ Black Edition – secondary cameras

Batteries: At least one back-up per camera

Memory Cards: Minimum of 128GB of Memory

Rode NTG-2 Shotgun Mic w/ Deadcat Windscreen

Rode Videomic Pro Shotgun Mic w/ Rode Windscreen

Sennheiser KA 600 XLR Female to 1/8” Male Connection Cable

Varizoom VZ-Stealth-LX Zoom Controller

Fourth Arrow Stiff Arm with Ball Shoulder Mount and Adjustment Tool

Manfrotto 128RC Fluid Head with Rapid Connector Plate

Fourth Arrow Rex Arm (when using tripod)

Manfrotto BeFree Live Fluid Video Head

Manfrotto 290 Aluminum Tripod Kit

HME Trail Camera Holder w/ GoPro ¼” Mount for Second Angle Shots in the Tree

Small Amazon Flexible Tripod w/ GoPro mount

Badlands Camera Day Backpack

Ground stake with ¼” threads for GoPro ground footage

Lightweight LED Light Bar with Camera Hotshoe Mount and Warm Light filter for night footage

Thermacell

Buck 110 Folding Knife

Rubber Gear Ties (2)

Hotshoe Splitter to Allow for multiple on Camera Attachments

3 Legged Thing Tripod Keyring with Tripod Plate Remover

Extra Tripod Head Plates

Watch a hunt with Tyler below…

What’s in Mike Fitz’s Pack?

Here’s a closer look at the gear Fitz uses for creating content in the far north country of Minnesota…

Watch Fitz do work with his camera gear in the hunt below…

What’s in Tommy Alford’s Pack?

Canon XA10 – primary

GoPro Hero 4

GoPro Hero 5

HME Trail Camera Holder

RODE shotgun mic

VidPro LED 230 light

Stealth Varizoom Lanc controller

Fourth Arrow 3.0 camera arm

Manfrotto 703 Fluid Head

Manfrotto MKC3 Tripod

HME Trail Cam Stake

Hawk Extendable Tree Arm

Insignia External Battery Pack

Watch Tommy in action with his self-filming gear in the hunt below…

What’s in Cody Kasinger’s Pack?

Canon G20 – Main Camera

Lumix G7 with 14-140 lumix lens and a 100-300 lens for after shot photos, b-roll, and second angle

Alps day pack to haul my gear- versatile from a fanny to backpack

Fourth arrow monopod for field edges and interviews

Fourth arrow “stiff arm” camera arm and fourth arrow fluid head to run my main camera when hunting

Rode Video Pro mic

Stealth Zoom by Varizoom Lanc controller

Redfiled optics with a Qalo pouch attached for easy access to milkweed for wind direction.

Best Gear for Self-Filming Hunts – Conclusion

As you can see, the amount of gear varies from hunter to hunter on the BHOD team. Some of the guys have been doing it for years and have accumulated quite the arsenal of gear, while others are just getting started and have a simple setup in their pack. The bottom line is to use what works for you and allows you to capture the best hunting content possible when you’re in the stand or blind.

We want to hear from you. What camera gear do you use for capturing the hunt on film? Comment below and let us know what works best for you.