Forestry Project At Todd’s Property

by

In this video, Todd got the chance to walk around his Wisconsin swamp property with the county’s forester, Sarah. Todd wanted to take a look at this small section of woods to figure out what he could do to up his odds of shooting a nice buck out there. He found out that there was a large amount of invasive species on this small parcel, and that he would have to make a few changes to the woods. Come along with Todd and Sarah as they check out this 2 acre parcel of woods and determine how they’re going to make this spot a whitetail heaven!

From clearing out buckthorn, Japanese barberry, and cutting down aspen trees, Todd has a lot of work ahead of him. But thanks to the help from Sarah, he should have this spot turned into a phenomenal area for whitetails within the next couple years. If you would like to have a forester come out and assess one of your hunting spots, check out your state’s Department of Natural Resources website to find out who your area’s forester is, and if they can visit your spot. Most states will offer free services that can benefit your wildlife habitat greatly.