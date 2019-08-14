When Should I Plant Food Plots?

by

Food plots are basically planted at two different times of the year – spring and fall. But when exactly are the best days to put your seed in the ground? When is it too early, or too late? Why can’t you plant at other times of the year? Let’s take a look at the answers from the team at Antler King in this next Food Plots series video below.

The key to time management with food plots is to not procrastinate. If you put things off and allow cold weather and frost to creep in, you’ll run the risk of a loss on your plots. Get the seed in the ground with ample time for your plot to get established before that first frost.

We want to hear from you. What have you found to be the best days for planting food plot seed in your part of the country? Comment below and let us know what you think.