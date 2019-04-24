by

The Bowhunt or Die team has been hard at work bowhunting turkeys as seasons open across the country. In this blog post, we’re checking in with Dustin DeCroo for a recap of his recent hunt in his home state of Wyoming. Much like deer and antelope, Wyoming has its fair share of turkeys as well. If you’ve got a Merriam’s turkey on your bucket list, you should seriously consider Wyoming as your go-to state for making it happen. Bowhunting turkeys out west is an experience every turkey hunter should experience at least once.

Here’s what Dustin had to say about his recent success on turkeys in Wyoming…

It was Sunday morning and my son, Weston, asked if we could go turkey hunting. I’d told him the day before that we could possibly go in the afternoon. The weather was cold and rainy, and I didn’t really want to get out, but I didn’t want to disappoint my little five year old boy either. We went out and popped up a blind. The problem was, the turkeys were about 250-300 yards away on the hill and they could see us. Fortunately, I was able to put the blind around some old ranch equipment and it didn’t seem to bother them too much.

It took about 45 minutes before the first birds came in. One tom committed to the decoys, but by the time I got the camera settled and my bow in hand, he’d walked out of the set. We waited patiently, watching 9 toms and a ton of other birds work in our direction. Finally, a few hens came down and started feeding around the decoys. Three toms in full strut followed the hens the whole way. The birds were in full strut inside of 20 yards for about 10-15 minutes but were constantly on the move, preventing a shot. I played the game where, I’d move the camera, draw my bow and then they’d move out of the frame, for about 5 minutes.

Finally, one bird stood still long enough for me to put it together. I released the arrow and hit him perfectly in the head. It was a great hunt and to spend it with Weston made for a really cool experience.

A big congrats to Dustin and Weston on their first bird of the year!

Be sure to keep up with all the latest turkey hunting action this spring on the Bowhunt or Die web show right here at Bowhunting.com.

Dustin’s Gear List

Bow- Mathews Vertix

Bowstring – America’s Best Bowstrings

Arrows – Black Eagle Zombie Slayer

Broadhead – NAP Spitfire Gobbler Getter

Sight – HHA King Pin

Rest – HHA Virtus

Blind – HME 3-Person Ground Blind

Decoys – HS Strut-Lite Decoys