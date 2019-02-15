by

Crossbow designs and engineering continue to deliver faster and more compact crossbow options with each passing year. This year’s ATA show highlighted an impressive showing of the best crossbows ever created. Here’s a quick look at our top new crossbows for 2019 in no particular order.

Barnett HyperFlite 430

The Barnett HyperFlite 430 delivers a completely new design configuration for the crossbow market. It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen in a crossbow. The new design features cams that are built into the bow’s riser rather than the limbs like a typical crossbow. This radically new concept eliminates cam lean, limb twist and dramatically reduces vibration and noise. The bow is compact, measuring just 31” in length. It weighs in at a hefty 8 ½ pounds, but that weight also includes a cocking/decocking crank, pistol grip that tucks away, and Halo scope. The HyperFlite 430 sends arrows at speeds up to 430 feet per second and sells for $1799.

Bear Saga 405

If you’re looking for a great crossbow at an even better price, the Bear Saga 405 just might be the answer. The Saga 405 is Bear’s fastest and deadliest crossbow in the line. It’s built with plenty of speed and priced for an incredible value. Offering plenty of power with a draw weight of 210 lbs., the Saga 405 measures 14” wide cocked and 18” wide uncocked. The Saga 405 features an adjustable fore end grip, ambidextrous safety, and rear adjustable stock. It also includes an anti-dry fire inhibitor, dual string suppressor system, and picatinny scope mount rail. It comes complete with all the accessories needed including a 4×32 scope, four bolt quiver, cocking rope, three carbon bolts with field points, and rail lube/string wax. All this at price of just $379.99.

PSE Coalition

The PSE Coalition is another crossbow that packs plenty of performance into a budget priced package. In fact, the Coalition was the most affordable crossbow on our list with a price tag of just $299.99. But don’t let the low price fool you. This bow has plenty of features to help it hang with some of the best crossbows on the market. It has an adjustable stock so it fits shooters of nearly any size, a pass-through fore-grip for added safety and easy handling, and a one-piece riser design to ensure smooth and simple performance. The Coalition weighs in a 7.5 pounds and sends arrows at speeds up to 370 feet per second. With a price of just $299, this bow will be hard to beat for anyone looking to get started with their first crossbow.

Scorpyd Nemesis

The all new Scorpyd Nemesis created a lot of buzz at this year’s ATA show boasting speeds of 480 feet per second. It’s designed with a patented reverse draw technology and inverted cam system for the ultimate in speed and smoothness in a single package. The Nemesis has an adjustable trigger to deliver a clean and crisp shot, and a vented rail that looks sharp and creates one of the most balanced crossbows in the industry. The bow measures 15.9 inches axle to axle when uncocked and 8.9 inches when cocked. It weighs in at just 7 pounds and sells for $1999.99.

Ravin R26

Ravin raises the bar again for 2019 with the introduction of their new R26 crossbow. The new R26 is Ravin’s most compact and lightweight crossbow to date. Weighing in at only 6.5 pounds, the Ravin R26 generates speeds of 400 FPS from a 9.5-inch power stroke and measures just 26 inches in length. Ravin’s R26 axle-to-axle width is 5.75 inches when fully-drawn – making the Ravin R26 the most compact crossbow on our list. The new R26 will be available in the new Predator Dusk Camo, a camo exclusive to Ravin Crossbows. The fully assembled package includes an illuminated scope, 3-arrow quiver, draw handle, 6-pack of arrows, field tips and accessories bracket. The R26 is priced at $2049.99.

TenPoint Nitro XRT

The Nitro XRT is another super compact crossbow rig designed to be more maneuverable for ground blind and treestand hunters. The Nitro XRT is fueled by RX7 cams and TenPoint’s Vector Quad 4 cable system that generate unprecedented power and nock-breaking accuracy. Its center-mounted riser eliminates the “nose-heavy” feel of traditional crossbows and produces what TenPoint calls the smoothest shot on the market. The silent ACUdraw Pro allows you to quickly and effortlessly draw the crossbow. It also features the EVO-X Marksman scope for precision shooting. The Nitro XRT weighs 7.4 pounds, shoots arrows up to 470 feet per second and sells for $2549.99.

Mission Sub-1 XR

Building off Mission’s popular Sub-1 series of crossbows, the SUB-1 XR is designed for hard-hitting accuracy and the fastest speeds in the Sub-1 lineup. It features Mission’s innovative Benchmark Fire Control technology, known for its ability to safely de-cock with the push of a button. This decocking system is without a doubt the simplest decocking design you’ll find on any crossbow. The Sub-1 XR is compact in size making it a great option for hunting in tight quarters and as the name implies, it’s a precision shooting machine capable of Sub-1 inch groups at 100 yards. The Sub-1 XR is 30.5 inches in length, weighs 7.6 pounds and shoots arrows up to 410 feet per second. The Sub-1 XR sells for $1699.99.

Excalibur Micro 360 TD

Excalibur crossbows have long been known to be some of the toughest crossbows on the market with their bomb-proof, simple and safe recurve-style design. For 2019, the Micro 360 TD builds on the rugged and reliable features Excalibur is known for, yet now in an even faster crossbow design. The true beauty of this bow is its takedown design. A tool-less front end allows you to break the bow limbs apart from the riser for packing nice and tight for travel or the commute to hunting camp. The bow has an overall length of 33.75 inches, a weight of 5.6 pounds, and speeds up to 360 feet per second. The Micro 360 TD sells for $1199.99.

The crossbows mentioned above are some of the top new crossbows for 2019. Their performance, function, design, or price put them among the best of the best for the year. Be sure to give them a look this year if you find yourself in the market for a new crossbow for the upcoming hunting season.