Bowhunting Late Season Bucks in Illinois [Video]

When the majority of bowhunters had hung it up for the year, BHOD staffer, Tyler Rector, kept plugging along in hopes of filling a second late season buck tag. After two years of eating his buck tags, Rector found success bowhunting late season bucks in Illinois as 2019 kicked off. He killed a 160+ buck in the first week of January and then punched his second tag of the season when the snow was piling up and food sources became scarce.

With a foot of snow on the ground and more snow storms in the forecast, Rector knew the time was right to climb into the deer blind and wait it out for a buck he had on the Stealth Cam the last few days. His hunch was right, and the deer began to slip into the field in the last hour before dark.

Here’s a look at how the hunt went down in the latest episode of Bowhunt or Die…

Rector’s season was a classic example that persistence pays off. Sticking with it after several tough years without punching a buck tag can be tough. Riding it out in the late season when the temperatures have fallen and the conditions are brutal comes down to a no-quit mentality. A big congrats to Tyler on shaking the monkey off his back and wrapping up a great season in Illinois.