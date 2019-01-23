World’s Best Archers Headed to 16th Annual Lancaster Archery Classic

by

The 2019 Lancaster Archery Classic – one of the world’s largest indoor archery tournaments – is coming to Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pa., Jan. 25-27.

The event will feature nearly 2,000 archers from all over the world, including most of the top professionals in the game, plus hundreds of amateur and youth archers. Archery fans and those curious about indoor target archery, from anywhere in the world, can follow the tournament action as it is streamed live on the Lancaster Archery Classic YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/lancarchery/live

Archers will compete for over $300,000 in prize and contingency money, including the top payout of $20,000 for the Open Pro Champion.

Among the archers will be several Olympians and those who will begin competing this summer for spots on the U.S. Olympic team that will travel to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Those archers include 14-year-old Casey Kaufhold, 14, who recently won the gold medal in Women’s Recurve at the World Archery Indoor World Series GT Open in Luxembourg, and is considered a favorite to make the U.S. Olympic Team for Tokyo.

Also scheduled to compete is three-time U.S. Olympian Brady Ellison, who won an individual bronze medal and team silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro; three-time Olympian Crispin Duenas from Canada; world No. 1 ranked men’s compound archer Mike Schloesser from the Netherlands; and hundreds of the world’s best professional male and female archers.

The Classic is a unique tournament that’s a great spectator event, whether you’re an avid archer or not.

On Friday, Jan. 25, each competitor will shoot a 60-arrow qualification round, where the center X-ring counts as 11 points. A perfect score would be 660.

After ranking archers’ Friday qualification scores, the field in each of the 15 competition divisions will be whittled down to top finishers, who will shoot head-to-head elimination rounds in a bracket style competition on Saturday morning.

Finalists in each division will emerge from those brackets to compete in 12-arrow shoot-up- style elimination rounds, where lower-ranked archers must shoot their way up to the top to win the competition. Some divisions will compete in their shoot-ups Saturday afternoon, while the remaining divisions – including Open Pro – will finish Sunday.

Tournament hours are (Eastern Standard Time) 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27. Tune in for the finals on Saturday from 1-6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

In addition to the adult competition, about 350 kids and young adults under the age of 21 already have registered to compete in the Easton Youth Trophy Tournament on Saturday. This is a one-day competition that divides the archers by equipment and age brackets. They will shoot a 60-arrow round, and the winners will be based solely on the scores from that round.

The Easton Youth Trophy Tournament is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26.

The Classic is hosted by Lancaster Archery Supply, Inc., which offers the world’s largest online and in-store selection of 3D, target, bowhunting and traditional archery equipment. The Lancaster, Pa., based Pro Shop is also home to the Lancaster Archery Academy – a year-round training facility for beginner, intermediate and competition archers.