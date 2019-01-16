by

The guys at Hunter Safety System (HSS) have made a good thing even better with their all new Heated Muff Pack. For 2019, HSS answered the call for an upgraded Muff Pack. Hunters loved the Muff Pack for when the temperatures fall and the weather turns frigid. But now, the new HSS Heated Muff Pack is even more user friendly, and as the name implies, it is now heated.

Elastic built in to the waist belt allows more flexibility and stretch for a better fit as you add and remove layers throughout the late season.

Better yet, you can say goodbye to having to carry hand warmers to the woods. The Heated Muff Pack has built in heat that you can recharge to keep you in the game longer than ever before. You simply plug it in to a USB power source to charge the heating elements within the Heated Muff Pack.

Take a closer at the HSS Heated Muff Pack in the video below…

The HSS Heated Muff Pack sells for $59.99. Check out the complete line of HSS gear at www.huntersafetysystem.com.