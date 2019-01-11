Lone Wolf Custom Gear: D’acquisto Series 1.0

by

The Lone Wolf Custom Gear has been the talk of the ATA Show so far. With the revealing of a hang on stand and sticks, a trail camera, a bow, a tree saddle step, and some unique arrow inserts, they are quickly becoming the most talked about company of 2019 so far. With all of the new gear they came out with, we only had time to talk with them about their new stand and sticks. I’ll tell you what, they’ve got some pretty handy and innovative new designs.

A lot of thought and a lot of planning has gone in to this D’acquisto Series 1.0 Hang-on stand. It weighs in at only 7 1/2 lbs. The color is a “Cloudy Gray Finish” and is coated with a micro-thin silent touch finish that is easier to grip and eliminates vibration.

The next new attribute to the D’acquisto Series Hang-on is the patent pending frame-lock feature that locks the seat in to the platform of the stand for an easier way to pack out camera gear, backpacks, or even your harvest.

One of the coolest features of the stand and sticks combo, is the fact that you can stack the climbing sticks flush with each other on the platform of the stand. The way they do that is with grommets that are equipped on each set of sticks. Those grommets allow you to attach the sticks to the platform while being mobile.

You can check out all of these features in our the video we made with Cody D’Acquisto, right here: