Bowtech continues to build on their creative genius with several new bow options for 2019. One in particular that caught our eyes at the ATA show this year was the Bowtech Realm SR6. The Realm SR6 is being touted as the fastest and most powerful bow in the Realm series.

The bow draws really smooth. Not something you would expect from your typical speed bow. You hear it all the time, but you really have to shoot the bow to believe just how well the combination of speed and smoothness plays out in this design.

We stopped in at the Bowtech shooting lane and spent some time hearing the story on the Realm SR6 and putting the bow to the test for ourselves. Check out the video below for a closer look at what we found…

How does the Realm SR6 achieve such great performance?

The performance is driven by a new strategically weighted OverDrive Binary Cam System that increases speed, without the harsh draw cycle associated with typical high-speed bows. The crew at Bowtech says, “If you are looking for a true beast, without the bite, the buck stops here.”

The Bowtech Realm SR6 sells for $1099. Check it out at www.bowtecharchery.com.