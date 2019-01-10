Menu
Jan 10, 2019

Mission Crossbows has launched several new crossbows at this year’s ATA show in Louisville, KY. Building on the popular Sub-1 crossbow line, Mission has added the new Sub-1 Lite and Sub-1 XR for 2019.

Check out the new bows in the video below…

Sub-1 Lite

Built off the extremely accurate Sub-1 platform, the SUB-1 LITE is the most versatile crossbow in the Mission Crossbows line. This user-friendly crossbow weighs in at a mere 6.9 lbs and is incredibly easy to cock making it a crossbow anyone can handle. It features the innovative Benchmark Fire Control technology, which includes a match grade trigger, the Easy-Load bolt retention arm and the ability to safely de-cock with the push of a button. With its light, compact frame and uncompromising commitment to high-quality materials, the SUB-1 LITE delivers a premium crossbow experience.  $1399

sub-1-lite

Sub-1 Lite

Sub-1 XR

The SUB-1 XR is designed for hard-hitting accuracy and superior stealth. It features Mission’s innovative Benchmark Fire Control technology, known for its ability to safely de-cock with the push of a button. With its compact frame and uncompromising commitment to high quality, the SUB-1 XR delivers an unmatched shooting experience.  $1699

sub-1-xr-stock

Sub-1 XR

See the complete lineup of Mission Crossbows at www.missioncrossbows.com.

