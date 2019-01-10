by

High tech hunting products continue to catch a lot of attention each year at the ATA show. This year is no different. We’ve already come across a number of products that seemingly change the game in recovery efforts of gear and deer. The new Breadcrumb bluetooth trackable arrow nock is one such product. The company has now expanded their line with this unique arrow tracking system that will allow you to quickly and easily locate your arrow after the shot.

Check out this video for a closer look at how it works…

You can say goodbye to digging through the leaves for lost arrows. The Breadcrumb Bluetooth Trackable Nock saves you time and money as it helps you quickly recover your gear.

Check out the complete line of trackable hunting products from Breadcrumb at www.breadcrumbtech.com.