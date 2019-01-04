Barnett Predator Crossbow Review

by

Barnett has been making crossbows for about as long as anybody out there. They’ve been at the forefront of crossbow technology and engineering for a long time. Their latest release, the Barnett Predator, delivers the best of the best from Barnett in a single crossbow package. It was a highly anticipated release for Barnett fans that were excited to see the company take their crossbow design to the next level. The Predator is finally here, so let’s take a closer look at the Barnett Predator crossbow and the features you’ll find from top to bottom.

First Impressions

Assembly of the Predator is quick and easy with a single bolt assembly attachment. I had it set up and in business in a matter of minutes. The Predator crossbow is a sharp and sleek design. I like the black finish on the crossbow I tested. I immediately noticed it seemed to be a longer frame than some of the other crossbows I’ve tried in recent years. I wasn’t sure if I liked the longer design until I put it to my shoulder. Opposite of what I thought, the longer design actually allows for a much smoother and steady hold than I would have ever anticipated. The rubberized grips were also a nice feature to prevent slipping and sliding in the hands. The Predator seems to be a nice blend when it comes to overall weight. It’s not too heavy, nor does it feel like a lightweight toy for kids.

Specs on the Barnett Predator Crossbow

Speed – 430 FPS

Axle-to-Axle – 17″

Dimensions – 37″(L) x 20″(W)

Kinetic Energy – 156 Foot-Pounds

Weight – 7.8 Pounds

Draw Weight – 207#

Power Stroke – 16.33″

Trigger – TriggerTech

Finish – Black

Top Features of the Barnett Predator

Increased power seems to be at the foundation of the Predator design. The company complemented that power with their Carbonlite riser that was built to remove excess weight and add balance throughout. It’s a sleek riser design that feels good in the hands and truly balances well. The riser also includes a step-through foot stirrup design that is tucked in nice and nearly unnoticeable. It’s a nice change from some of the large and obnoxious foot stirrups that stick out on the front of a crossbow. The riser has a pass-through foregrip for maximum handling and comfort. The bow is crank cocking device compatible if you opt for that add on as well.

The design also includes a unique feature Barnett calls their RUCS System. RUCS stands for Retractable Underarm Counterbalance Support system. This retractable arm can be dropped down below the stock and tucked in under your arm for additional support and balance.

Other features of the Barnett Predator include: Soft-Lok Floating Bristle Arrow Retainer, CNC Machined Aluminum Flight Tracks, Four Picatinny Rails for mounting anything and everything, and String Dampeners.

The Barnett Predator Package

The Predator comes packaged with Barnett’s most advanced scope, featuring seven layers of multi-coated polarized lenses. It also includes three arrows, a side-mount quiver, shoulder strap, rope cocking device and lube wax.

TriggerTech

The Predator features a TriggerTech assembly. This Frictionless Release Technology creates a free-floating roller between the sear and the trigger. Barnett says the result is smoother and lighter trigger than anything they’ve ever created. The design also includes nock sensors and anti-dry fire engineering to give you confidence and peace of mind. The trigger system also includes a 3-pound, zero-creep release design for the ultimate shot release.

Barnett Predator Crossbow – Conclusion

The Barnett Predator is a power-packed crossbow with plenty of features to make it a very user-friendly option for hunters shopping for comfort and performance in a single package. The Predator wears a price tag of $1399. Check it out at your local Barnett dealer or online at www.barnettcrossbows.com.