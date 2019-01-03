Get Signed Up for the 2019 Lancaster Archery Classic!

by

The 2o19 Lancaster Archery Classic is coming soon! You don’t want to miss this event. It’s one of the biggest and best tournament archery events in the country with shooters from all over the world competing for big money and the prestige of being crowned Classic champion. The event takes place January 25-27 at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, PA.

The Bowhunting.com crew will be back at the Classic this year and will once again put up contingency money for shooters in the Bowhunter Division. Contingency money includes: 1st Place – $750, 2nd Place – $500, 3rd Place – $250. Be sure to wear your Bowhunting.com or Bowhunt or Die t-shirt or cap and get in on the good times at this year’s Classic for a chance to win.

A breakdown of the payouts for the 2019 Lancaster Archery Classic are as follows:

Open Pro – 1st $20,000, 2nd $7,500, 3rd $5,000, 4th $2,500, 5th $1,500, 6th $1,250, 7th $1,000, 8th $750, 9th thru 16th $500, 17th thru 32nd $350 Women’s Open Pro & Masters Open Pro – 1st $4,000, 2nd $2,000, 3rd $1,250, 4th $1,000, 5th thru 8th $500 Men’s Open – 1st $4,000, 2nd $1,750, 3rd $1,000, 4th $750, 5th $600, 6th $475, 7th $375, 8th $300, 9th thru 16th $250, 17th thru 32nd $150 Women’s Open, Masters Open, Senior Open & Bowhunter – 1st $1,250, 2nd $700, 3rd $450, 4th $250, 5th thru 8th $200, 9th thru 16th $150 Youth Male Open – 1st $2,000, 2nd $1,000, 3rd $600, 4th $350, 5th thru 8th $250, 9th thru 16th $150 Youth Female Open, Youth Male Recurve & Youth Female Recurve – 1st $1,000, 2nd $550, 3rd $350, 4th $250 Men’s Recurve – 1st $6,000, 2nd $2,500, 3rd $1,500, 4th $750, 5th thru 8th $350, 9th thru 16th $250 Women’s Recurve – 1st $3,000, 2nd $1,500, 3rd $1,000, 4th $500, 5th thru 8th $250 Barebow – 1st $6,000, 2nd $2,500, 3rd $1,500, 4th $750, 5th thru 8th $300, 9th thru 16th $200, 17th thru 32nd $150; Plus, LAS Classic Barebow trophies for the top three finishers

Check out the video below for a closer look at what you can expect at the Lancaster Archery Classic this year…

We hope to see you at this year’s event! Get signed up for the 2019 Lancaster Archery Classic today by clicking HERE