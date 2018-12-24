Competitive shooter, Dan McCarthy, has been on fire the last several years when it comes to tournament archery. He was the 2017 and 2018 IBO Champion. His success has earned the opportunity to have his name on his very own series of arrow shafts with Black Eagle. He personally developed the Dan McCarthy PS27 Super X Premium Signature series 100% carbon shaft. This shaft was specifically designed for the highest level of indoor competition. The combination of ultra tight .001 or better straightness and ±1 gr weight tolerances make this the ideal max diameter competition arrow.

Check out the video below as Bowhunting.com’s, Justin Zarr, spends a little time talking arrows with Dan McCarthy of Black Eagle Arrows…

Dan McCarthy isn’t the only shooter finding success with the Black Eagle Arrows for tournament season. In the debut year for the PS27 shafts, Chris Perkins won big in Vegas shooting the PS27 shafts. The Vegas Shoot is the Granddaddy of indoor tournaments. Competitors shoot against thousands of the best archers in the world. When the smoke cleared, Chris Perkins and the PS27 came out on top.

Here’s a quick video of Chris Perkins winning the Lucky Dog shootdown in Vegas…

Customized Shafts