Yeti gear has become one of the hottest gifts to give each year throughout the holiday season. And now, with the Yeti product line continuing to expand, there is more great Yeti gear options to give than ever before. Yeti has some great gear for the whole family – and dogs too! Here’s a quick breakdown of the year’s best Yeti gifts for Christmas this season.

Yeti Lowlands Blanket

The Lowlands Blanket helps transform any outdoor picnic, concert, tailgate, or backcountry post-up into your personal base camp. Everything from the waterproof utility layer to the supremely soft, insulated interior were meticulously engineered to create a one-of-a-kind, all-terrain, ultra-comfortable blanket. And your dog will love it, too. It’s designed to repel dirt, burrs, and pet hair — so let them sit, lay, and roll around on it as much as they like. ($199)

Yeti Camo Rambler Tumbler and Bottle

The greatest coffee and beverage tumbler and bottle just got even better with the addition of a really slick vintage camo finish. The Rambler Bottle is double-wall vacuum insulated to keep your water cold (or coffee hot) until the last sip and comes with a TripleHaul Cap. Separate your Rambler from the herd – Rambler Bottles are available in stainless and DuraCoat Colors that won’t fade, peel, or crack. (36 oz. Bottle $49.99 / 30 oz. Tumbler $34.99)

Yeti Gallon Jug

The ultimate sweet tea jug has arrived! Cups are great, jugs are even better – especially when it comes to kickin’ your thirst when spending time in the outdoors or around camp. The Rambler One Gallon Jug is designed to be pretty much indestructible while keeping your beverage perfectly cold. Or if it’s a gallon of coffee you and your crew need, this jug handles the heat, too. Available in 2 DuraCoat colors and stainless steel. ($129.99)

Yeti Boomer Dog Bowl

Yeti even has man’s best friend covered this Christmas season with the addition of their Boomer Dog Bowl. You can say goodbye to chewed up plastic bowls and buckets. This thing is pretty much bulletproof. The Yeti dog bowl holds eight cups of refreshing water and tasty treats, and is built with double-wall, non-insulated stainless steel making it incredibly durable, easy to clean, and resistant to rust and roughhousing. ($49.99)

You really can’t go wrong with a Yeti gift for Christmas this season. Be sure to check out their complete lineup of products at www.yeti.com. Happy holidays, Merry Christmas and best wishes to you and your family in 2019.