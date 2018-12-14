Competition Archery Media 2019 Schedule

by

Competition Archery Media has solidified its 2019 schedule to bring to the public professional coverage of the biggest and best archery competitions across the United States. CAM will partner with the National Field Archery Association (NFAA) to provide additional coverage of The Vegas Shoot and Indoor World Series Final; and the NFAA Indoor Nationals. CAM also will provide exclusive coverage of USA Archery competitions in 2019, in addition to the full season of Archery Shooters Association (ASA) events, to include the ASA Winter CanAm Classic.

CAM is a company of professionals who have decades of experience providing television broadcast coverage of professional and amateur sports events, including archery.

Following is CAM’s 2019 schedule of events. Tournaments highlighted in red will feature live coverage of final shootdowns or medal matches. Other events will feature taped, daily summary shows, scoring updates, photo galleries and more.

* Lancaster Archery Classic, Jan. 25-27, Manheim, Pa.

* The Vegas Shoot, Feb. 8-10, Las Vegas, Nevada

* ASA Hoyt Archery Pro/Am, Feb. 21-24, Foley, Ala.

* 2019 ASA Winter CanAm Classic, March 7-10, Verona, N.Y.

* USA Archery National Indoor Final, March 15, Cincinnati, Ohio

* NFAA Indoor Nationals, March 15-17, Cincinnati, Ohio

* ASA New Breed & Black Eagle Pro/Am, March 21-24, Mitchell, Ala.

* USA Archery Arizona Cup, April 5-7, Phoenix, Ariz.

* ASA Easton Southwest Shootout, April 25-28, Paris, Texas

* Western Classic Trail Shoot and NFAA Marked 3D Championships, May 3-4, Redding, Calif.

* ASA TRUBall/Vortex Pro/Am, May 16-19, Augusta, Ga.

* USA Archery Gator Cup, May 31-June 2, Newberry, Fla.

* ASA Mathews Pro/Am, June 20-23, London, Ky.

* McKenzie ASA Classic, Aug. 1-4, Metropolis, Ill.

* USA Archery Outdoor Target Nationals, Aug. 14-17, Dublin, Ohio

For more information about CAM, visit their website at www.competitionarcherymedia.com