One of the hottest topics in the deer hunting community these days is Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). And as signs of it spreading continue to come to light, there have been a number of knee-jerk reactions for how to stop it. A number of states across the country have quickly tossed out the use of bottled deer urine with the hopes that banning such use might curb the spread of CWD. But what are the chances of bottled deer urine actually transmitting CWD? The crew at Tink’s took this question to the experts, like Davin M. Henderson, PhD. Henderson, from the Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology at Colorado State University, developed the next generation tests to detect and quantify CWD prions in the saliva, urine and feces of deer and elk. He has authored or co-authored over 13 studies on CWD prions. Henderson was asked, “Can bottled deer urine spread CWD?” His answer might surprise you.

Check out what Henderson has to say in the video below…