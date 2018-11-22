by

It’s hard to believe we’re already smack in the middle of the 2018 whitetail rut. The season is moving along far too fast, and a lot of hunters are already making plans for their late season tactics as the days of rutty buck action will soon begin to dwindle.

Looking back over the last couple months, we find a lot of really great bucks falling to bowhunters around the country. Part 1 of our Big Buck Roundup features some of the best looking bucks you’ll find anywhere in the country. They are bucks that were taken from September to mid-November. They are the deer that made the rounds in social media, text messages, rumors, lies, and tall tales at hunting camp.

Here’s a look at some of the bucks that we secretly wish were wearing our tag…

A big congrats to all the guys and gals in the photos featured above. The hunters range from the pros to the average joes. The bottom line is, they all managed to kill what could be the buck of their lifetime.

Be watching for round 2 of our Big Buck Roundup toward the end of season. It will feature bucks taken from mid-November through the remainder of the 2018/2019 deer season. Who knows? Maybe those photos will include a grip-and-grin of your very own.

Be sure to comment below and let us know how your hunting season is going, as well as any bucks we need to know about for our next Big Buck Roundup.