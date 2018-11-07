First Look at the 2019 Prime Logic CT3 and CT5

by

Prime Archery is one company that has truly taken a different approach when it comes to compound bow innovation. The company climbed way outside the box when they introduced their parallel cam technology for a better balanced bow. Their 2018 Logic bow was a big hit with archers and bowhunters around the world. Now, for 2019, they continue to build on the Logic platform as they introduce the new Prime Logic CT3 and Prime Logic CT5 compound bows. Here’s a closer look at what these guys have in store for 2019.

Specs on the Prime Logic CT3

Speed – 335 FPS

Brace Height – 6.25″

Axle-to-Axle – 33″

Draw Length – 24.5″ – 30″

Mass Weight – 4.4 lbs.

Draw Weight – 40, 50, 60, 65, 70 and 80 lbs.

Price – $999

Specs on the Prime Logic CT5

Speed – 340 FPS

Brace Height – 6″

Axle-t0-Axle – 35″

Draw Length – 24.5″ – 30″

Mass Weight – 4.6 lbs.

Draw Weight – 40, 50, 60, 65, 70 and 80 lbs.

Price – $999

Be sure to check out the complete lineup of Prime bows at www.g5prime.com.