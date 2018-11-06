2019 Elite Ritual 30

The crew at Elite Archery recently released their latest creation for 2019. Elite shooters loved the 2018 Ritual bow concept, but many wanted to see the bow in a shorter axle-to-axle option. Elite answered the demand with the all-new Ritual 30 for 2019.
The ritual platform has opened up new possibilities of what a bow is really capable of with energy transferred into the arrow more efficiently, later to peak, less time at peak weight, solid back wall, less holding weight and a huge dwell zone in a more agile design. It’s all built into the Ritual 30.
SPECS on the Elite Ritual 30
IBO Speed – 332 FPS
Axle-to-Axle – 30 1/2″
Brace Height – 6 3/4″
Draw Weight Range 50-70 lbs.
Draw Length Range – 25.5 – 30.0″
Mass Weight 4.1 lbs.
Priced at $999 Lancaster Archery
See more at your local Elite dealer or visit online at www.elitearchery.com .
