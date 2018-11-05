Meet the 2019 Obsession Bows Lineup

by

Obsession Bows is one of the newer bow companies on the block, but that hasn’t stopped them from jumping right in the game and producing some of the hottest bows you’ll ever put your hand to on the line or in the woods. The company is not afraid to break away from the pack and create something new. You’ll see that when you shoot their bows, and you’ll surely see it when you check out the new 2019 Obsession Bows lineup. Here’s a closer look at what the company has just released for the coming year.

Obsession Lawless

The LAWLESS is the wolf among sheep. The bow that cracks the mold of the industry’s standard and redefines what a Speed bow is meant to be. The Lawless breaks away from the pack and can’t be tamed, it wrote the book without regard for other’s opinions and we refuse to follow.

Specs on the Lawless:

Brace Height: 5 1/8”

IBO Rating: Up to 370 FPS

Axle-To-Axle: 32 3/4”

Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70 & 80 LBS

Draw Lengths: 24.5-30”

Let-Off: 90% $999

Obsession FX6

The All-New 2019 FX6 is the fox of the industry. As a symbol for intelligence, speed and an intimacy for the woods, the FX6 is built with these points in mind and refuses to fall to the deceptive standards of old.

Specs on the FX6:

Brace Height: 6”

IBO Rating: Up to 360 FPS

Axle-To-Axle: 32 3/4”

Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70 & 80 LBS

Draw Lengths: 25-30.5”

Let-Off: 90% $999

Obsession FX7

Sacred to many, this year your confidence will rest with a 7” Brace Height. The All-New 2019 FX7 is the perfect bow for those who demand accuracy and speed. The Obsessed are never afraid to take on a challenge and the FX7 is ready for the ride.

Specs on the FX7:

Brace Height: 7”

IBO Rating: Up to 350 FPS

Axle-To-Axle: 32 3/4”

Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70 & 80 LBS

Draw Lengths: 26-31.5”

Let-Off: 90% $999

Obsession FXL

Stability is key in any good relationship. Whether that’s between you and a whitetail, or you and your target, the All-New 2019 FXL provides all and compromises nothing. Designed with forgiveness and speed in mind, distance is no match regardless of the chase.

Specs on the FXL:

Brace Height: 6 1/2”

IBO Rating: Up to 350 FPS

Axle-To-Axle: 34 1/2”

Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70 & 80 LBS

Draw Lengths: 26-31.5”

Let-Off: 90% $999

Final Pro X3T

Stand out from the crowd. Designed for those who refuse to lose, the All-New 2019 Obsession Bows’ Final Pro X3T is the birth of innovation and success.

Specs on the Final Pro X3T:

Brace Height: 7 1/8”

IBO Rating: Up to 330 FPS

Axle-To-Axle: 38”

Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70 & 80 LBS

Draw Lengths: 28-33.5”

Let-Off: 85% $1099

Obsession HB33 Huntress

We take our Obsession seriously. So should you. The All-New 2019 HB33 Huntress is built on a platform with the female archer in mind. The narrow-throated grip, the forgiving brace-height and smooth draw-cycle makes the HB33 Huntress ready to take on the challenge.

Specs on the HB33 Huntress:

Brace Height: 6 1/2”

IBO Rating: Up to 348 FPS

Axle-To-Axle: 33 1/4”

Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65 & 70 LBS

Draw Lengths: 26-30”

Let-Off: 80% $599

Obsession HB33

Two of our most versatile bows on the market have finally collided. The HB33 is a hybrid that means business. Designed with Obsession’s performance and attention-to-detail in mind, the HB33 is the perfect bow for that up-and-coming archer who is ready to tell their own story.

Specs on the HB33:

Brace Height: 6 1/2”

IBO Rating: Up to 348 FPS

Axle-To-Axle: 33 1/4”

Draw Weights: 40, 50, 60, 65 & 70 LBS

Draw Lengths: 26-30”

Let-Off: 80% $599

See more on the exciting line of 2019 Obsession Bows at www.obsessionbows.com.