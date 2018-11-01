First Look at the 2019 Hoyt RX-3 Compound Bow

by

The time of year has come when bow companies begin to reveal what they’ve got coming for the new year in bow design. Eager archers have been anxiously awaiting the first info to be released on the “next best thing” in bow manufacturing. Today, Hoyt shooters finally have the answer to what lies ahead in 2019 with the release of the all new Hoyt RX-3 compound bow.

The 2018 RX-1 has been widely praised as the best bow ever built by Hoyt, and the RX-3 is expected to raise the bar even further.

Here’s a video that will give you a complete look at the new Hoyt RX-3 compound bow, including specs, color options, and what makes the RX-3 their best offering yet.

