There’s hunting gear – and then there’s hunting gear that seemingly makes you look like a rockstar. Think about it. You don’t have to be a “hardcore” hunter, you just need to look like one. At first glance, others won’t know the difference. So here’s a quick rundown on the products that will help you elevate your game when it comes to looking like you know what you’re doing, both in the woods and with your social media peers. These are the top status symbols for hunters.

Yeti Cooler

No shocker here. You had to know it was coming, right? All the serious hunters have a Yeti cooler. And if they don’t actually have a Yeti cooler, they at least have a Yeti hat on their head or decal on their truck. Who would have thought that wearing cooler swag would ever be as popular as it is today? Coleman missed their opportunity back in the day when their big green coolers were the only thing in town. No t-shirts, caps, decals or super cool cups. They truly missed out. Congrats, Yeti! You managed to make cooler swag – cool.

Costa Sunglasses

That’s right! Costa sunglasses aren’t just for bass fishing anymore. Camo clad hunters and countless rednecks across the country have shelled out a few hundred bucks so they can look good on their next hunting adventure. Sure, you can buy a pair of Strike King sunglasses for $15. But if you really want to look good for the ladies, impress the local rednecks, and appear to know your stuff as a hunter, you better buy a pair of Costa’s.

Traeger Grill

You can tell a lot about a man by the grill he keeps out back. Serious meat eaters take their grilling and smoking very serious. And while you can get by with just about any grill on the market, only a Traeger allows you to look like you’re as serious about grillin’ as you are killin’. Let’s face it – there’s really just two types of hunters alive these days. Hunters that own a Traeger and hunters that wish they owned a Traeger. Want to have the following of Jon Dudley or Eva Shockey? If you’re ready to take your status as a hunter to the next level, you really should consider buying a Traeger grill this year.

Redneck Blinds

Willie Robertson says, “There ain’t nothin’ redneck about a redneck blind.” That’s what makes them the perfect status symbol for hunters of every bracket. Sure, they are incredibly comfortable to hunt from when it’s raining or freezing out, but the true beauty with these blinds is how they elevate the way you feel about your hunting status. Put a Redneck Blind on the property you hunt and you’ll immediately join the ranks of hunters like Michael Waddell, Lee Lakosky, even Luke Bryan! Want to elevate your status? Climb on up into a Redneck Blind.

Mathews /Hoyt Bow

There’s a lot of great bows on the market these days, but two that continue to stand out among the rest are Mathews and Hoyt. The debate on which is best will likely last until Jesus comes back. It’s pretty much a Ford vs. Chevy kind of deal. The bottom line is the best shooters and bowhunters in the world are likely shooting one of these two bows. And regardless of whether you shoot really well, or can’t hit the broadside of a barn, for around a thousand bucks, you too can look like one of the best shooters and bowhunters in the world.

Sitka Gear

You don’t have to wear designer jeans or bling-bling on your back pockets to let the world know you’re a man that appreciates fine apparel. Just buy some Sitka Gear. The stuff is amazing. You’ll find it to easily be the most comfortable hunting garments you’ll ever own. But it’s also the hunting apparel that will take you from zero to hero in a single hunting season. Just buy the gear and start posting epic hunting photos with cool hashtags like, #sickforit, #subalpine and #diverge7.

Polaris Ranger

Let’s be honest. The cool kids are driving around in Polaris Rangers these days. Sure, there may be faster, quieter, and less expensive options out there, but none that make you look as legit as when you pull up to hunting camp in a Polaris Ranger. It really doesn’t matter if your 1988 Honda Foreman still runs like a champ and cranks first try on the coldest of days. If you want to look like the Chuck Norris of the hunting world, get yourself a Polaris Ranger.

Outdoor Wrist Watch

No status symbol list would be complete without a wrist watch. The watch has been a status symbol since bling-bling first came on the scene back in the day. It’s no different for hunters today. However, instead of gold and flash, the hunter’s watch boasts fine features such as topo maps, GPS, emergency features, and of course, music for downtime while hanging around camp. The good thing is you’ve got several options when it comes to a watch that’ll help make you look like the real deal. One is the Garmin Fenix 5S Plus. It’s a multisport GPS smartwatch with wrist heart rate technology and color TOPO maps featuring Trendline popularity routing to help you find and follow the best paths. Another great option is the Suunto Ambit3 Peak watch. It’s a GPS watch for hunters and outdoorsmen with heart rate monitoring, weather functions and mobile connection. Both watches will get you in and out of the woods more comfortably, help you hunt safer, and make you look like Chuck Adams with every step you take. Don’t miss this one! Though it’s small in size, having a status-symbol-style watch can make a huge difference in how you are perceived among your peers this hunting season.

So there you have it! A short and sweet list of the status symbols for hunters you should consider adding to your arsenal if you want to take your hunting image and status to the next level this season.

Did we leave anything out? What other gear do you think should be included in our list of top status symbols for hunters? Comment below and let us know what you think.