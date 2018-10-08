Grunt Style Bowhunter Ad Fail

by

Grunt Style is currently one of the more popular apparel companies within the firearms/military/outdoor communities. If you’ve been paying attention to the world around you these last few years you’ve undoubtedly seen someone wearing one of their shirts, recognizable by the Grunt Style logo and “This I’ll Defend” tagline on the left sleeve . Pro-America, Pro-Gun and Pro-Bacon are common themes within the Grunt Style collection and I’ll admit – I’m a fan. While I don’t personally own any of their gear (yet) I certainly know plenty of folks who do.

Recently Grunt Style has expanded into new territory with the formation of Grunt Style Outdoors which appears to be an offshoot of their brand targeting the outdoor enthusiast. In partnership with Realtree they’ve released a line of pretty cool hunting/outdoors themed shirts. Unfortunately the marketing department for Grunt Style Outdoors missed the mark on a recent photo shoot that’s being used to promote the new shirt line.

Now archers and bowhunters are no strangers to failed attempts at archery within marketing campaigns, television shows or movies. It’s rare that these non-archers and non-hunters “get it right”. But I’ll admit I expected better from the guys and gals at Grunt Style on this one. I mean come on – this is the best we could find? Nobody at Grunt Style actually owns a modern bow and knows how to shoot it?

Cool shirt and cool tats, but this guy’s form could use some serious help. The comments on the Facebook ad and post are pretty brutal, but equally hilarious and well deserved. After all, if you’re going to market to bowhunters you should at least make sure you’re holding the weapon correctly.

