Bear Archery Launches 2019 Bear Kuma 30

Bear Archery just announced the launch of its Legend Series lineup and the Bear Kuma 30, the series’ flagship compound bow. The all-new Kuma 30 delivers the same incredible performance of the trusted Kuma family with less weight and smaller axle-to-axle to meet the demands of the bow hunters.

The Kuma 30 is included in Bear’s Legend Series, an exclusive dealer-only line of ultra-competitive compound bows and will be offered at a retail price of $899.99. The Kuma 30 brings both speed and comfort in a smaller and lighter package. This hybrid cam bow launches arrows at 345 feet per second and features a super smooth draw cycle while keeping speed and accuracy.

“Our customers demanded a shorter axle-to-axle, lighter weight version of the super popular Kuma and we delivered,” says Dave Parker, Archery General Manager. “Shootability means having a super-smooth draw cycle, a solid back wall, and no hand shock upon release and we are proud to see that come to life in the Kuma 30.”

The Kuma 30 is available in peak draw weights of 45-60 lbs. and 55-70 lbs. and an axle-to-axle of 30”. Featuring the Bear Cage machining technique, the rigid 1″ thick forged riser has been strategically “hollowed out” to lighten the load – yet still prevents side to side flex increasing accuracy.

Other New Options from Bear Archery

The Legend Series also includes six additional bows including the all-new Perception, a never-before-seen first to market shoot-through hunting bow. The extremely-popular Kuma returns and is now available in four finishes including Veil Alpine, RealTree Edge, One Nation Midnight, and Iron. Available in a longer draw, the Kuma LD also returns in the four finishes. The Approach HC, now in a ready to hunt package option and available in Veil Alpine and RealTree Edge, was named Outdoor Life Magazine’s Great Buy Bow of the Year.

The Sole Intent, available in both Veil Alpine and RealTree Edge, now has an increased draw weight range from 25 to 50 lbs. Available in Veil Alpine and RealTree Edge, the Cruzer now is in a ready to hunt package and completes the Legend Series.

About Bear Archery

Founded by the iconic father of modern archery, Fred Bear in 1933 with the intention of bringing archery to the masses, Bear Archery® continues to produce legendary bows with the same focus on reliability and technology while maintaining its rich heritage of innovative leadership, quality products, and family values. Bear Archery is a division of Escalade Sports. For information on Bear Archery, its products, brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts, or customer service, please call 1-800-694-9494 or visit www.beararchery.com.