Montana Bull Elk for Kaufhold

We want to say a big congrats to our friend, Rob Kaufhold, of Lancaster Archery on his Montana bull elk taken this past week. It was a beast of a bull – one that elk hunters spend a lifetime in search of. Here’s what Rob had to say about his experience…

“I’m exhausted, but incredibly grateful of the countless ways the Lord continues to bless our family. I’ve been after a bull like this for 40 years, since my first taste of elk hunting in ‘78. Special thanks to my wife and family, the team at LAS, JJ and Dave for sharing the experience and the great gear to get the job done in Montana at 70 yards – Hoyt, Carbon Express, TruBall Axcel, Vortex optics and Slick Trick broadheads. #sawhimgodown

The bull had a rough green score of 396 – a bull of a lifetime by anyone’s standards.

Congrats, Rob! We’re proud of you and all you do for archery and bowhunting.