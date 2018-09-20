by

The deer featured in last week’s Age This Buck blog post was a Kentucky buck killed by Nick Utley while hunting with our friend, Harry Pozniak, at River Valley Farms in western, Kentucky. Utley killed the deer in the first week of archery season this year. If you missed it, here’s a look at the buck from last week’s post…

As mentioned above, the buck was killed by Nick Utley in the first week of the 2018 Kentucky archery season. The buck was aged at 2 1/2. Here’s a look at Utley with the buck following the hunt…

Thanks to everyone that guessed this deer’s age. Out of the 140 total guesses, only 62 people guessed correctly! The winner of the Bowhunt or Die gift pack is… Eric J Stack! Make sure you reach out to us at info@bowhunting.com with your information so that we can send you the prize!

Up Next, Age This Buck

The photo of this Tennessee buck was taken on November 21, 2017. Let’s hear your best guess on the age of this buck. Comment below and let us know what you think. Remember, a winner will be selected each week to receive some great Bowhunting.com gear, so be sure you check back and give us your best guess each week during our Age This Buck blog series.