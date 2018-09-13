Dead Down Wind Gear to Help You Go Undetected

by

In the midst of all your pre-season planning and preparation, don’t forget to stock up on the goods designed to help you go undetected by the nose of America’s favorite big game animal. Dead Down Wind was created to do just that. It’s bio-engineered Enzyme ScentPrevent technology eliminates the full spectrum of odor molecules including the human body, smoke, gas and other contaminant odors. So as we prepare to kick off the fall hunting season, here’s a look at some of the Dead Down Wind gear you’ll want to make sure you have in your tool bag this season.

Trophy Hunter Kit

This 10-piece kit has all the essentials to help you and your hunting gear stay clean and fresh before, during, and after the hunt. The kit includes: 12 oz. Field Spray, 16 oz. Field Spray Refill, Pac-It Refills (3), Bar Soap Travel Case, Bar Soap, 5-color Face Paint, and SPF 30 Lip Balm. The company says it’s the kit that allows you to go undetected and get in closer to the game you pursue.

The kit makes things easy and frees you up from the worry of missing one particular item or another. You simply grab the Trophy Hunter kit and go. It’s got everything you need in one complete package, so be sure to stock up for the house and hunting camp as well.

Other great Dead Down Wind products include the DDW Boot & Storage Powder, Field Dressing Kit, and the Continuous Spray Field Spray. The Continuous Spray bottle was designed to give you even better coverage, and allows you to spray at any angle. It comes in a 12 oz. bottle, making it simple to carry in a pack, pocket, or tucked away in your truck. The Dead Down Wind Field Wash Cloths are a super handy addition to your arsenal as well. They are worth their weight in gold when you’re done with field dressing chores and need to clean up. Every hunting truck should be well stocked with these wipes.

The new DDW Laundry Bombs make keeping your clothes scent-free even easier these days. They come in a 18-count box that’s easily tucked out of the way in your laundry room. They are the perfect way to eliminate odors and stains from your hunting garments. And when you’re done washing your clothes and ready to dry, don’t forget to toss in a DDW Dryer Sheet to round out the scent eliminating laundry process.

Don’t neglect scent control as you prepare for opening day this season. Be sure to check out the complete line of Dead Down Wind products at www.deaddownwind.com.