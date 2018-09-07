by

Public land hunting is the rage these days with hunters across the country seeking out the challenge of taking wild game on equal opportunity hunting lands across the U.S. Public lands provide an incredible opportunity for hunters, fishermen and outdoor enthusiast across the country. But did you know there are 9.52 million acres of landlocked public land? These are some of the most pristine and game-rich grounds across the country, with zero access to public hunters.

onX is making a move to help make a difference in public land opportunities on these landlocked public land areas. Knowing that Americans are locked out of 9.52 million acres of public lands—onX has partnered with TRCP (Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership) to help increase access.

Over the past several months, members of the onX team have worked closely with the team at the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership to produce a Landlocked Public Lands Report, a 15-page document that reveals a startling 9.52 million acres of public lands—from forests and prairies to riverbanks and foothills—across the Western U.S. are inaccessible. This report will be sent to Washington, D.C. for lobbying.

In Washington, the report will be used to push for the reauthorization of LWCF (Land and Water Conservation Fund) and to expand law/policymakers’ understanding of how the issue of access has changed and how resources can be used more effectively to serve the GPS-equipped hunter/angler.

The crew at onX are the experts when it comes to mapping designed to help define public and private land boundaries. Defining public / private land boundaries benefits both private landowners and the public, helping hunters to know where they can legally hunt and preventing trespassing. onX is a strong supporter of private property rights and working with landowners to increase access where possible.

How is onX working to help solve the landlocked public land problem?