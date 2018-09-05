by

Elk season is finally here, and hopefully the coming days will find you at the end of a short blood trail admiring your bull or cow elk taken with a bow. But do you know what to do next? Many hunters fear and dread the field dressing and quartering chores simply due to their lack of experience and know-how when it comes to getting the job done in an efficient manner. If this is you, take a few minutes to watch the video below as Fred Eichler demonstrates how to quarter an elk in under 10 minutes.

Fred Eichler has obviously had his fair share of practice when it comes to quartering and dressing big game, but with a little practice, you too can make quick work of your bull or buck when the time arrives.

We want to hear from you. What’s your favorite method for quartering elk in the field? Do you gut your elk or go gutless? Comment below and let us know what you think.