by

We were lucky enough to have a couple of the guys from Fourth Arrow out during our BHOD Get-Together back in June. While they were here, Mark brought along one of their brand new Stiff Arm Elite camera arms, and the new Monopod Stake System. So here’s the overview of those two new products:

We just got our hands on one of these camera arms, so keep an eye out for our in-depth review of the new Stiff Arm Elite from Fourth Arrow!