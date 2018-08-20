Casey Kaufhold Wins National Championship

by

Our friends at Lancaster Archery are celebrating the success of their own, Casey Kaufhold, following her performance at the 2018 National Target Championships held August 9-10 in Dublin, Ohio. The event, hosted by USA Archery, draws the top shooters in the country. Casey won the Senior Women’s Recurve division at this year’s event.

What makes the story even better is that Casey is just 14 years of age. She’ll be a freshmen at Conestoga Valley High School this fall. Casey went up against the best women’s recurve shooters in the country and pulled off her first national championship competing at 70 meters.

Why shoot with the older ladies?

Sure, Casey could compete with the youngsters her own age, but if she wants to make the 2020 U.S. Olympic team, she has to compete at 70 meters in the Senior Women’s division. So that’s what she did – and she came out on top.

P.J. Reilly of Lancaster Archery says, “Casey’s two-day combined score at the national championships was 1305 out of a possible 1440. That set a world record for the Cadet (age 15-17) age group. It also was one point better than Senior division runner-up Mackenzie Brown, who was the lone woman to represent the U.S. in archery at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.”

A big congrats to Casey Kaufhold on her exciting win in Ohio! We’ll be following this young lady in the days ahead and hope to see her competing in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics.