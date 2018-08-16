Trophy Taker Smackdown Pro Click Arrow Rest Review

by

I’ve shot Trophy Taker arrow rests on a variety of bows over the years, going back to the company’s early days. What initially grabbed my attention on these rests was their rugged construction and seemingly foolproof designs. They were pretty much bulletproof in their construction. They were also simple to install. Most anyone could install these rests without exhaustive effort or the aid of the local archery shop. And it seems little has changed these days for the line of Trophy Taker rests available to tournament archers and bowhunters. They still make them simple, easy to setup, and they’re still pretty much bulletproof. Such is the case with their popular, Trophy Taker Smackdown Pro Click arrow rest. The following will give you all the skinny on the Smackdown Pro Click, a rest that some consider one of the best arrow rests of all time for bowhunters.

Trophy Taker Smackdown Pro Click – Out of the Box

As previously mentioned, the Trophy Taker Smackdown Pro Click rests are simple in design. For that reason, you won’t find a lot of parts and pieces when you dig in to the box. In the box you’ll simply find the rest, arrow cradle, and adhesives and pads for attachment and to keep things quiet. You’ll also find a single attachment bolt, washer and instructions for setup.

How It Works

The Smackdown Pro Click is a limb-driven rest. Trophy Taker says it delivers the quickest shot reaction, fastest arrow clearance and easiest tuning you’ll find anywhere – all without the need for a bow press. It’s activated as the launcher rises into position during the draw cycle, positioning the arrow for the shot at full draw. Upon release, the launcher smacks down out of the way for perfect arrow clearance every time. Thus the name, Smackdown.

Easy Setup

The “Pro Click” name on this rest speaks to the fact that this rest allows for quick and simple tuning with just a click. The Smackdown Pro Click gives you perfect arrow alignment with 2.5 millimeter adjustment increments in both horizontal and vertical planes. You simply loosen the allen head screw for windage and elevation, turn the click-adjustable dials to dial in the rest for perfect tuning, and lock in your setup by tightening the screws.

You can set the rest up with either a limb attachment option or with an up-cable attachment. The limb attachment seems to be the favored method for best results.

Built for Hunting

The rest was built for hunting with a variety of features built in to keep it quiet. This rest has a rubber over-molded steel containment ring with a quiet launcher. This means your arrow stays in place and ready to roll when you’re ready to make the shot. No matter whether you’re stalking through brush, or sitting with your bow across your lap in the treestand, you don’t have to worry about whether or not the arrow is on the launcher. This designs ensures that your arrow is where it needs to be and the launcher will grab it on the way up. The arrow rest is also covered with fleece to make it completely silent as your arrow slides smoothly through it.

The Smackdown Pro Click is backed by Trophy Taker’s Unconditional Lifetime Warranty, so you can shoot and hunt with confidence knowing the guys at Trophy Taker will take care of you and your rest, no matter what comes your way.

To purchase the Trophy Taker Smackdown Pro Click at a price of $139.99, or to see the complete Trophy Taker product line, visit www.trophytaker.com.