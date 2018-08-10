Making Homemade Dehydrated Meals for Backpacking Trips

by

If you’ve got a backcountry hunt planned, like going camping, or just want to try something new, this is the video for you! Many companies make dehydrated or freeze dried meals that you can buy at any grocery or sporting goods store. But those meals can cost $7-$12 per pack and are typically only 1 or 2 servings. Josh Fletcher has been dehydrating his own meals for a while now, and he usually makes a lot every year to bring with on his elk hunting trips. In this video, Josh goes step by step describing how he goes about making his own homemade dehydrated meals.