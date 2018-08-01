by

Climbing treestands can be one of the most effective ways to stay mobile during the hunting season as you position yourself in the perfect spot to get the shot on deer. But climbing treestands can also be one of the most dangerous aspects of hunting if you don’t keep it safe. Things can get ugly quick if you’re careless with your climbing treestand. I remember the days when I’d monkey up the tree with a climbing treestand without a care in the world. No safety harness and no patience – I simply zipped up the tree as quick as I could go. Looking back, I thank God that He spared me from what could have been a disastrous situation. As we approach another deer hunting season, we remind you, keep it safe when climbing in and out of your treestand.

Be sure to familiarize yourself with your treestand before you head to the woods. Sure, that sounds like a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised at how many hunters head to the woods in the dark for a hunt without having practiced or tried out their new treestand. Take the time to go through the routine in your backyard. Know how everything works before you head to the woods to hunt from your climbing treestand.

Our friends at Lancaster Archery give us a look at 8 ways to stay safe in your climbing treestand this season in the video below.

What about you? Are these safety steps a part of your treestand routine? If not, seriously consider making them a habit on your hunts this season. They just might make a difference in you coming home safe this season.