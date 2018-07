by

Looking for an advantage this deer season? Most of us want every advantage we can get when it comes to going head to head with tough whitetail bucks. The Advantage Hunting Dual Threat Bow/Gun Combo Blind offers several, including a means of comfortable concealment to make you a more effective and more successful hunter, whether hunting with bow or gun. The natural tone of the light brown exterior helps blend your blind into any environment, while the black interior reduces your visibility to outside eyes. These features, combined with the heavy-duty polyethylene shell, folding gasketed polycarbonate windows and gasketed full-size door protect you from wind, rain, sun and insects while further masking your movement, sound and odor. All this makes it less likely the keen eyes, ears and noses of the game you hunt will know you’re there. That means you’ll see more game and have more opportunities.

Securely protected from the elements, you will also be more comfortable. As a result, you will be inclined to spend more time in the field and see even more game. You need not worry about missing an opportunity. The folding gasketed windows and corner viewing windows offer a full 360 degrees of visibility so you won’t be taken by surprise, or limited in your shot angles.

That applies to bowhunters as well, who will benefit from the extra large vertical bow windows on each corner and 7-foot height clearance that allows you to shoot from a standing position.

Specs on the Dual Theat Blind:

2-Person Full Door

SIZE: 26.5 Sq. Ft.

60″W x 60″D x 94.5″H

WEIGHT: 235 Lbs.

CAPACITY: 500 Lbs.

DOOR SIZE: 35″W x 55″H (Trap Door Optional)

HEIGHT CLEARANCE: 7 Ft.

Lightweight materials and a through-bolt design with interlocking corners makes for easy transportation. Yet the heavy-duty polyethylene shell and rot-proof, double-wall polymer floor are virtually maintenance free and will last indefinitely. Whether your blind is placed directly on the ground or elevated on a Quadpod, you can set it and forget it. Polycarbonate folding gasketed windows and a gasketed two-person full-size door with a three keyed locking door handles keep out the unwanted and undesirable elements, ensuring your blind and its contents remain safe and secure.