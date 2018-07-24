Competition Archery Media (CAM) Launches Top-Notch Tournament Coverage

by

A new day is dawning in the world of tournament archery when it comes to media coverage of these exciting events across the country. Competition Archery Media – CAM – will make its debut at the Delta McKenzie ASA Classic Aug. 2-5 in Cullman, Alabama.

CAM is a media company featuring a team of experienced, broadcast professionals, who plan to produce top-notch coverage of archery tournaments for the archery community and viewers curious about this sport. Mike Tyrell’s ASA Classic will be CAM’s inaugural production, with video, social media and photography coverage being provided on the Lancaster Archery Supply media channels – YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

CAM plans to provide live updates of scoring by the pros during preliminary rounds Aug. 3 and 4. Following the completion of each day’s preliminary round, CAM will air a recap show on the LAS Facebook page and YouTube channel with complete coverage of the round, including an up-to-date leader board, video from the field and interviews with some of the top finishers.

On Aug. 4, CAM also plans to bring you full coverage of the evening Pro Pressure Point Shootdown. Here, you’ll be able to follow along, arrow for arrow, as our commentators break down the thrilling finals in each of the four pro divisions. Again, this video will be published on the LAS Facebook page and YouTube channel.

On Aug. 5, look for a wrap-up show where CAM will feature some of the amateur archers, the event sponsors, the volunteers, the ASA team and more.

CAM’s goal at the Classic, and at future events, is to bring professional video production to archery tournaments, showcasing many of the world’s best archers, and to give viewers at home a sense of what it’s like to compete in these events. CAM wants to draw worldwide attention to competitive archery and generate widespread interest in the sport to help it grow into the future.

For questions about Competition Archery Media, please contact P.J. Reilly at pjreilly@lancasterarchery.com.