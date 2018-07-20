2019 Hoyt Nitrux Compound Bow

by

It’s mid-summer, and we’re already seeing the release of new bows for 2019. Hoyt is one of the first to the table with their 2019 lineup with the all-new Hoyt Nitrux compound bow. So as you look to the fall hunting season, Hoyt has a new bow option in the mix for your consideration.

The Nitrux is being touted as Hoyt’s lowest priced high-performance bow ever. With a price tag of well under a grand, the Nitrux is the much-awaited addition to Hoyt’s high-performance, high-end category. It features many premium technologies found on Hoyt’s other high-end bows such as a roller cable guard, vibration killing StealthShot damper, multi-layer laminated limbs, X-Act grip, Fuse custom strings and cables, and an adjustable cam system for easy draw length adjustment.

Hoyt Nitrux Specs

The Hoyt Nitrux weighs in at just 4.1 pounds, making it a hunter-friendly option for packing in and out of the woods, or up the mountain. It’s a 31.5 inch axle to axle bow that’s sending arrows down range at 333 fps. Two cam sizes offer draw length options in 24-27 inches and 27-30 inches. It has draw weight options that peak at 40, 50, 60, 65, and 70 pounds and a brace height at 6 1/2″ inches. The Nitrux is an 80% let-off bow making it a cinch to hold rock solid at full draw.

The Nitrux is available in Blackout, Optifade Subalpine, KUIU, Realtree, and UA Ridge Reaper finish options.

Hoyt Nitrux Performance

The big buzz about this bow seems to be how incredibly quiet it is. Hoyt says it’s all built in to this new bow. Sound suppression comes standard with the StealthShot dampening system built into the Nitrux. The new Nitrux Cam delivers a super smooth draw and an adjustable cam system for quick and simple draw length adjustments. The Nitrux uses the same 12″ QuadFlex limb system that’s found in their popular REDWRX Series of bows. The bow is plenty fast, smooth to draw, and easy to maintain from your home shop with its built-in adjustability.

Hoyt Nitrux Price Tag

One of the hottest features on the new Hoyt Nitrux is its price tag. The bow will ring up for $849. And while some would hardly consider that a “budget bow,” it stacks up pretty good when compared to other feature-rich bows in the Hoyt lineup that ring up for nearly twice as much.

Be sure to give the new Hoyt Nitrux a look at your local Hoyt dealer or check it out online at www.lancasterarchery.com.