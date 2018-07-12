by

It’s long been said that brace height is a key factor in a bow’s accuracy. Shorter brace height bows tend to have the reputation of being tough to tame. They were wild machines that only the best archers could handle. So many shooters leaned towards a higher brace height bow. Instead of a bow with a 5″ brace height they would select a bow with a 6″ or 7″ brace height to maximize their accuracy. But does brace height really affect accuracy when it comes to the bows we’re shooting today?

The advancements in bow technology have brought us a long way over the last few decades. And while some ideas and aspects of bow technology have changed, others are just as solid as ever. But have the advancements in today’s compound bows changed the way we view brace height? The video below finds Levi Morgan answering the question, “Does brace height really affect accuracy?”

What are your thoughts on this? Will Morgan’s input on brace height impact the way you shop for bows in the future? Comment below and let us know what you think.