How to Build Arrows With Pine Ridge Archery

Jerry Tepps from Pine Ridge Archery stops by to give some tips on how to build arrows. Jerry and Justin go over everything from fletching and cutting arrows, to different arrow fletching jigs and how to store arrow glue.

Links to Products Used:

Black Eagle Arrows – http://www.blackeaglearrows.com/

Pine Ridge Archery Nitro Vanes – NITRO VANE 2.0

Arizona EZ Fletch – https://www.ezfletch.com/shop/

Bitzenburger Fletching Jig – http://www.lancasterarchery.com/bitzenburger-fletching-jig.html

Pine Ridge Archery Instant Arrow Glue – Instant Arrow Glue

Pine Ridge Archery Insert Glue – Insert Glue (1/2 oz)

Arrow Saw – https://www.outdoorsexperience.com/appleprosawdust.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI45Cb-7bi2wIV2AiBCh1tRgHhEAQYAyABEgKEI_D_BwE

Arrow Squaring Tool – F.A.S.T. ( fletched arrow squaring tool)

Thread Repair Tool – Thread Repair Tools

Pine Ridge Archery Arrow Inspector – The Arrow Inspector