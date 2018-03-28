by

Elk Calling’s biggest event went down recently in Utah, and the champion was no stranger to the stage. Corey Jacobsen captured his ninth career title at the 2018 World Elk Calling Championships March 16-17 in Salt Lake City, Utah, presented by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the International Sportsmen’s Expositions. Winners of the 2018 World Elk Calling Championship worked hard all year to secure the spot on the stage. It’s one of the greatest accomplishments an elk hunter can achieve.

“The RMEF World Elk Calling Championships have always been a solid foundation for exposing people to elk hunting and elk calling,” said Jacobsen. “With the new head-to-head format, I think it will continue to become more engaging for spectators, which will help us grow and promote something we are passionate about – and that is the fact that hunting is conservation.”

Jacobsen also topped the professional division in 2015, 2014, 2011, 2003 and 1999. In 2013, he won the Champion of the Champions Invitational, a competition between the champions over the event’s first 25 years. Jacobsen also won the men’s division in 1998 and the adult division in 1995.

The 2018 competition featured competitors matched up in a one-on-one, bracketed format with $14,000 in cash split between winners of six divisions. The top three finishers also earned prize packages.

The original field included 105 callers, the largest in recorded history.

2018 World Elk Calling championships winners:

Professional Division 1. Corey Jacobsen, Donnelly, ID

2. Tom Diesing, Loveland, CO

3. Beau Brooks, La Center, WA

4. Jason Neitzel, Rigby, ID

Men’s Division

1. Matt Toyn, Plain City, UT

2. Chris Pastor, West Haven, UT

3. John Simper, Tooele, UT

4. Brayden Langley, McMinnville, OR

Women’s Division

1. Marisa Pagano, Rexburg, ID

2. Jessi Sletten, Loveland, CO

3. Lydia Smith, Rigby, ID

4. Amy Morris, Springville, UT

Voice Division

1. Hannah Holiday, Northglenn, CO

2. Samuel Jacobsen, Donnelly, ID

3. Kailee Brimmer, Keno, OR

Youth Division

1. Jacob Simper, Tooele, UT

2. Joseph Simper, Tooele, UT

3. Carson Hill, Idaho Falls, ID

4. Dakota Dunlap, Aumsville, OR

Pee Wee Division

1. Isaac Simper, Tooele, UT

2. Gavin Langley, McMinnville, OR

3. Fisher Lewis, Herriman, UT

4. Ava King, Fruita, CO