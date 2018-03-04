NAP Mantis Blinds: Does Camo Pattern Size Matter?

by

Keith Beam, of NAP, recently shared a look at how pattern scale and size effect a camo pattern’s effectiveness at going undetected by wildlife. The new NAP Mantis blinds break away from the norm with a unique camo pattern that’s more than, “just another camo pattern.” The Wicked Intent camo pattern featured on the Mantis blinds is a slick design with features designed to fool the eyes of critters. It’s scaled to a much larger pattern to help it blend in rather than block up.

Check out what Keith has to say in the video below…

What is Wicked Intent Camo? Beamer talks about the Wicked Intent camo pattern that's used on the new Mantis Blinds, the most concealable blinds in the business! #naptime Posted by New Archery Products on Wednesday, February 28, 2018

What do you think? Will this Wicked Intent camo pattern truly make a difference in concealment? Comment below and let us know your thoughts.