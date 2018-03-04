Menu
Home » Bowhunting Blog » NAP Mantis Blinds: Does Camo Pattern Size Matter?

Mar 4, 2018

Keith Beam, of NAP, recently shared a look at how pattern scale and size effect a camo pattern’s effectiveness at going undetected by wildlife. The new NAP Mantis blinds break away from the norm with a unique camo pattern that’s more than, “just another camo pattern.” The Wicked Intent camo pattern featured on the Mantis blinds is a slick design with features designed to fool the eyes of critters. It’s scaled to a much larger pattern to help it blend in rather than block up.

mantis-blind

Keith Beam shares the unique features of the new Mantis Blinds from NAP.

Check out what Keith has to say in the video below…

What is Wicked Intent Camo?

Beamer talks about the Wicked Intent camo pattern that's used on the new Mantis Blinds, the most concealable blinds in the business! #naptime

Posted by New Archery Products on Wednesday, February 28, 2018

 

What do you think? Will this Wicked Intent camo pattern truly make a difference in concealment? Comment below and let us know your thoughts.

