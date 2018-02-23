2018 NWTF Grand National Calling Championship

by

Mossy Oak, the official camo of the NWTF, congratulates ProStaffers Dave Owens, Josh Grossenbacher, Matt VanCise, Jesse Martin, JR Lanham, Kerry Elliott, Shane Simpson, Pat Strawser and Hunter Wallis for their top finishes in the 2018 NWTF Grand National Calling Championships.

Winning the Senior Division Championship was Owens, followed by Grossenbacher (first runner up), VanCise (second runner up), Martin (third runner up) and Lanham (fourth runner up). All five callers are members of the Mossy Oak ProStaff. The NWTF Calling Championship was part of the 42nd annual NWTF Convention and Sports Show, which was held February 14-18 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.

“Mossy Oak is incredibly proud of all of our ProStaffers who competed in the contests, and they’re always exciting to watch every year,” said Tim Anderson, Director of Public Relations and ProStaff Manager for Mossy Oak. “We’re pleased to have nine of our ProStaffers taking home prizes from the Grand National Championships.”

Martin was also the winner of the Head-to-Head Competition and Team Challenge along with Mossy Oak ProStaffer Kerry Elliott. In the Gobbling Championship, Elliott finished second runner up. Shane Simpson, another Mossy Oak ProStaffer, competed in the Owl Hooting Championship and finished as third runner up. VanCise claimed the top prize in the Friction Championship while Strawser finished as first runner up.

Mossy Oak also sponsored the Youth Grand National Turkey Calling Championship and is proud of all the young men and women who competed and took home prizes in those events. Wallis was winner in the Intermediate Division Championship for ages 16-20.

