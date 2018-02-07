New Bow Accessories 2018

by

Quality accessories are equally as important as the bow itself. Choose cheap accessories, and your bow will perform less than optimally. Choose high-quality accessories, and your bow, if tuned correctly, can yield maximum performance.

This year’s impressive bow-accessory offerings promise great things to bowhunters looking to upgrade their existing bow rig, or outfit a new one. Here’s a rundown of the market’s latest and greatest.

Spot-Hogg Double Pin/Double Pointer

For 2018, all Tommy Hogg and Hogg Father sights by Spot-Hogg equipped with the Double Pin will include Spot-Hogg’s new Double Pointer. The combination of the Double Pin and Double Pointer gives the shooter two aiming points without the clutter of a multiple-pin sight.

The result is a clearer field of view, but with the clear advantage of a second aiming point. If the animal moves once you adjust the yardage dial, the second pin lets you shoot with confidence rather than guessing or taking the time to let down and re-adjust the sight.

$289.99 (Tommy Hogg) $389.99 (Hogg Father) spot-hogg.com

Stokerized RDS

The Stokerized RDS (Rear Dampening System) is a dual-purpose accessory that adds weight below the grip to achieve a perfect balance, and reduce hand shock near the grip area for a smooth-shooting experience.

It weighs 10 ounces and measures 4.25 inches with 1 inch of lateral adjustment to counterbalance bow-mounted accessories. Dual Saturn Dampeners are available in 10 colors, and two 2-ounce and two 1-ounce weights are included.

$80 stokerized.com

HHA Optimizer Tetra

The Tetra is the latest in HHA’s Optimizer series. Its redesigned, dual-stage micro-adjustable windage and 2.1 inches of elevation adjustment are most notable. New waterproof sight tapes are a value-add, and complete 2nd- and 3rd-axis adjustments provide consistency when shooting from an incline or decline.

A.R.M.O.R. Pin Technology encompasses the fiber optics in CNC-machined aluminum. The USA-made Tetra offers tool-less adjustability, and HHA stands behind it with a 100-percent lifetime warranty.

$249.99 hhasports.com

Mathews Flatline

Mathews makes more than outstanding bows. Please welcome the rigid Faltline Stabilizer to the family. Mathews-exclusive dampening technology, paired with the EHS Nano configuration, thwarts vibrations, and a high-modulus, carbon-fiber rod complements the adjustable, precision-machined end weights to bring stability to the shooter’s sight picture.

Available in 6- and 8-inch lengths, the Flatline comes in your choice of six finish options and perfectly balances out your Mathews bow.

$139-149 mathewsinc.com

Bohning Bruin

The Bruin quiver is new to Bohning’s line. Dual arrow retainers hold four arrows securely, and the lined hood interior quietly and securely accommodates all broadhead styles. The Bruin’s high-impact yet lightweight polycarbonate stem is durably designed.

An integrated tree hook adds convenience, and Bohning’s time-tested Lever-Lock mounting system provides easy installment and removal.

Available finishes are black, carbon fiber, Lost Camo XD, Mossy Oak Break-Up Country and Realtree Xtra. The black and carbon-fiber options are available in six hood-liner colors.

$32.99-34.99 bohning.com

Specialty Archery Clarifiers

Specialty Archery welcomes two new power clarifiers – #0.5 (gold) and #1.5 (ice blue) – to its accessory line. Both the #0.5 and #1.5 are available in the following sizes: 1/32 inch, 3/64 inch, 1/16 inch, 3/32 inch 1/8 inch and ¼ inch (additional fee).

Customers requested a clarifier slightly weaker than the original #1 clarifier, and the all-new #0.5 is the answer. The #1.5 perfectly fills the gap between the #1 and #2 clarifiers. Regardless of scope power, Specialty Archery offers clarifiers for every shooting situation, regardless of scope power.

$31-33 specialtyarch.com

TRUGLO Carbon Hybrid

TRUGLO’s lightweight carbon-aluminum hybrid skeletonized blade stabilizer, the Carbon Hybrid, offers improved frame construction to substantially reduce vibrations. RumbleBuster technology isolates the dampening disc to thwart noise and vibrations.

At 7.5 inches, the Carbon Hybrid puts the end weight out front where it brings stability to the aiming equation, though its aircraft-grade aluminum profile weighs just 6 ounces.

TRUGLO’s TRU-TOUCH soft-feel technical coating adds a touch of stealth, and the Carbon Hybrid is designed to perform optimally with today’s high-performance bows.

$43 truglo.com

TRUGLO RANGE•ROVER PRO Duo

The Ralph and Vicki Cianciarulo-endorsed TRUGLO RANGE•ROVER PRO Duo utilizes LED pins that can adjust to 11 brightness levels. The sight features a secondary red LED dot designed for long-range aiming.

This latest RANGE•ROVER rendition now features digital, push-button operation to simplify brightness adjustment. An automatic-off feature powers the LED down after 4 hours of inactivity, thus lengthening battery life. The brightness-control system intuitively recalls the last used brightness setting.

The geared ZERO-IN adjustment dial provides smooth elevation/range adjustment, and micro-adjustable windage control allows precise tuning. Finally, 80-plus multi-colored sight tapes are included.

$258 truglo.com

APEX GEAR Covert

APEX GEAR’s Covert rest now includes independently micro-adjustable windage and elevation to simplify tuning. Its full-capture design keeps your arrow on the launcher each time you draw back. A thumb lever activates the launcher, and Hammer Release Technology eradicates launcher movement.

The Covert Micro-Adjustable arrow rest comes fully assembled and ready to install. The rest’s delayed-drop technology supports the arrow longer than most fall-away rests, yet provides complete vane clearance.

Don’t worry about reactivating the launcher when you let your bow down – it remains in the activated position. Silent Draw replaceable inserts of five different colors are included, and the rest offers universal fit for easy installation on virtually all modern compound bows.

$99 apex-gear.com

Pine Ridge Archery Kwik Stand

Pine Ridge Archery’s Kwik Stand was designed to work on pretty much any bow out there. Available in blue, black, orange, hot pink, yellow and several other colors, the Kwik Stand’s rubber jaws silently attach/remove, and lock onto the bow limb for top-notch security.

Useful while hunting from ground blinds or shooting at the range, the Kwik Stand will secure and protect your rig.

$19.95 pineridgearchery.com

LimbSaver LS Hunter Micro Nano

LimbSaver’s LS Hunter Micro Nano stabilizer offers stellar performance at a price point most can afford. The 7-inch stabilizer weighs only 3 ounces, tailoring it to youth and women archers.

Patented NAVCOM vibration dampening material smooths out the shooting experience, and a Double-Broadband node only bolsters the shock-bucking properties of this killer stabilizer.

$39.99 limbsaver.com

APA Archery Traditional Safari

Finger shooters – accuracy and arrow containment are two dilemmas you face with most rests. Worry no more with APA Archery’s solution, the Traditional Safari arrow rest.

Whether you’re a seasoned finger shooter or a beginner, the Traditional Safari is a forgiving and fully adjustable solution, optimizing your accuracy.

Compatible with most bows, the Traditional Safari adjoins affordability and performance in one simple-to-use unit.

$35 apaarchery.com

Tactacam 5.0

Tactacam does it again with the all-new Tactacam 5.0. Whereas the the previous 4.0 version is a 5x lens, the new 5.0 features an 8x lens, bringing animals closer than ever before with a Tactacam camera.

Facebook Live streaming is the latest rage when it comes to social media content, and the new 5.0 meets the demand with capabilities to do just that. Facebook Live videos from your Tactacam? You bet. This one is gonna be a ton of fun for hunters, hunting show hosts, and everyone in between.

The Remote Sync feature allows you to control multiple cameras with the single push of a button, even from 30 feet away.

$429 tactacam.com

HHA Virtus VR-22

The Operation HHAUSA Project works to involve veterans in archery and hunting, so HHA is contributing 2.2 percent of its Virtus VR-22 fall-away rest sales to the cause. “22” denotes the number of veterans who daily commit suicide in America alone.

The HHAUSA Project will do all it can to show compassion to those who’ve served our beloved country. The Virtus VR-22 has outstanding features like zero bounce-back, patent-pending LBS+ Braking System and laser-cut felt launcher lining to reduce arrow-on-launcher noise during the draw cycle.

The Virtus matches the correct amount of stabilization and clearance to deliver the truest shot possible. USA-made and backed by a 100-percent lifetime warranty, the Virtus VR-22 is a rest on a mission.

$99 hhasports.com

.30-06 Outdoors Talon2

The Talon2 by .30-06 Outdoors defies the nature of bristle-style arrow rests, which is to wear out quickly. Two downward arrow supports are crafted from durable Delrin-style material. These supports are synchronized to adjust simultaneously via one set screw for arrow diameter.

A brush protruding down from the top of the C-shaped containment ring holds the arrow securely on the rest. If you wish, simply remove the brush to shoot the Talon2 as a conventional two-pronged rest. Either way, get absolute fletching clearance with this value-priced arrow rest.

$35.99 30-06outdoors.com

Bee Stinger MicroHex

Bee Stinger’s comprehensive line of stabilizing solutions now includes the MicroHex hunting stabilizer, which features Countervail Technology – a proprietary material infused into the carbon bar to thwart shock and vibrations.

Three independent 1-ounce end weights allow the shooter to tailor a configuration to their bow and preference. The aptly-named MicroHex’s micro bar diameter reduces drift in windy conditions.

Bee Stinger offers the MicroHex in 6-, 8-, and 10-inch lengths, as well as Counter Slide models measuring 10, 12, and 15 inches. Seven finishes round out this impressive new stabilizing solution from Bee Stinger.

$74.99-154.99 beestinger.com

QAD ULTRAREST MXT

QAD’s ULTRAREST is quite likely the industry’s most-popular arrow rest, and for 2018 it adds Gore’s Optifade patterns to its MXT and HDX. With Optifade Subalpine, Elevated and Open Country now available on multiple flagship bows, QAD answers the demand for a rest to match.

Smart Rest Technology, which includes full arrow containment, complete fletching clearance, Anti-Backlash Technology, positive locking dovetail systems, Lock-Down Technology for no bounce back, click micro-adjust, and USA-made quality are just several of the MXT’s notable qualities.

Noise-reducing, laser-cut felt and rubber dampeners exude stealth, and the MXT’s 90-degree launcher position has proven the most accurate position for a drop-away rest.

$249.95 qadinc.com

Black Gold Ascent Verdict Assault

Black Gold’s Ascent Verdict Assault has a lot to love. Most notable is the micro-adjustable first axis like that of Black Gold’s Competition Sight. Offered in 3- and 5-pin configurations, the Ascent Verdict Assault features “click” gang horizontal and micro vertical adjustments like Black Gold’s Pure Adrenaline.

The 45-degree sight-tape plate provides easy reference, and the Level Head sight ring simplifies acquisition. Other standout attributes include field-proven PhotoChromatic Technology, which regulates pin brightness, and the Dial-of-Death adjustment wheel for long-range shooting.

$324.95-336.95 blackgoldsights.com

Trophy Ridge React H4

Proprietary React Technology by Trophy Ridge automatically calibrates all pins with just two pin adjustments. It’s super fast and very shooter friendly.

The React H4 features four 0.19-inch horizontal pins, and is designed for bows shooting 195-330 feet per second. Of course, the H4 features React Technology, and also advanced tool-less windage and elevation adjustments.

Second-axis leveling bolsters accuracy when shooting from angled positions.

$99.99 (React H4) trophyridge.com

Trophy Ridge Light-Lock and Light-Lock 2

The ultimate quivers have reached planet earth in the form of Trophy Ridge’s Light-Lock and Light-Lock 2. They feature green LED lights, which can be simultaneously or independently used as a flashlight and a hood light.

An adjustable mounting bracket positions the quiver for a compact profile and optimal balance, and adjustable single- or dual-arrow grippers hold arrows securely.

A braided-rope loop provides easy hanging when hunting with the quiver detached. The Light-Lock holds five arrows and is compatible with most bows.

$69.99 trophyridge.com