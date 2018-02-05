Best New Trail Cams for 2018

by

Just several years ago, most trail cameras lacked in one area or another. Now, manufacturers knock it out of the park, with some camera models exceeding 20-megapixel quality, and delivering invisible infrared flashes out to and beyond 100 feet. Plus, several offer cellular connectivity to bring you by-the-minute data so you can crunch together a killer strategy based on most recent info.

In no particular order, here are several trail cameras that stand out for 2018.

Wildgame Innovations Rival Cam Lightsout 18

A long-stretching, 90-foot invisible LED flash range stealthily lights up the night so you can capture wily critters as they sneak through your hunting area monitored by Wildgame Innovations’ Rival Cam Lightsout 18. A sub-5-second rapid trigger speed ensures that subjects are centered in the image, and a DOT Matrix backlit display simplifies programming in low-light.

Adaptive Illumination Technology enhances exposure for specific conditions, delivering superior picture color. The Silent Lens System won’t put game on high alert, and Trubark HD Texture camo hides the camera against trees to reduce chances of theft. Finally, the Anti-Fog Lens Coating eradicates moisture from forming on the lens, resulting in clear images.

$139.99 wildgameinnovations.com

Browning Strike Force Pro XD

What’s better than one high-quality lens? Two high-quality lenses! That’s right, Browning’s Strike Force Pro XD features not one, but two lenses. One is a custom-tuned lens that produces vivid daytime images, and the other is custom-tuned for crisp nighttime images. An integrated and adjustable tree mount simplifies installing the camera to a tree.

Unbelievable 24-megapixel resolution produces top-quality images, and 1280×720 HD video brings incredible detail to your video clips. Trigger speed is rocket-fast at .15 seconds, with recovery time between images being .5 second. An adjustable IR flash, combined with Zero Blur Technology, means well-lit nighttime images out to 120 feet.

$229.99 browningtrailcameras.com

Stealth Cam XV4

The crew at Stealth Cam created a lot of buzz last year with the introduction of their new DS4K camera. For 2018, they continue to raise the bar with new and improved trail camera options. Their new XV4 camera is a 22 megapixel camera designed with Smart Illumination Technology for better photos during those transitional times of light where photos tend to be grainy or blown out. The Hi Res Next Gen night imaging delivers super-crisp night images, with 4 High Power IR emitters.

Other features you’ll find in the XV4 include: 1080p Video, a range control adjustable PIR, SD card Security Mode, Reflex Trigger with less than .4 second speed, backlit menu for easy use, Burst Mode with 1-9 images per triggering, and Matrix advance blur reduction. This camera is packed with a ton of great features and priced right for most any hunter.

Spartan GoCam 4G/LTE

After launching the Spartan GoCam 4G/LTE, Spartan GoCam now introduces the Spartan GoCam 4G/LTE designed to work on Verizon’s LTE in Rural America (LRA) Program to deliver cellular wireless scouting cameras to rural game-monitoring gurus. Even those in remote areas can now use the Spartan GoCam to monitor game via images and real-time videos, from Alaska to Kentucky and other low-population areas in 13 other states.

Currently, 21 rural wireless carriers participate in the program. Verizon provides technical support and resources to help a rural wireless company build out its own 4G LTE network. The program extends the range of 4G LTE coverage for both the rural carrier and Verizon, as customers can utilize both networks. The Spartan GoCam 4G/LTE features ultra-fast image transmission and outstanding battery life. Additionally, the Spartan GoCam 4G/LTE uses the Spartan app and web portal, which provide image and video viewing, and full remote camera management.

$469.95 spartancamera.com

Bushnell Impulse Cellular Trail Camera

Bushnell taps the cellular market with its Impulse Cellular Trail Camera. Connect faster to a smartphone or provider with this contract-free camera. WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity range to 150 feet, and a six-month battery life translates to money saved and fewer disturbances to your hunting area. Stunning 20-megapixel quality brings true-to-life images to your phone or computer screen.

Dual processors work together to take more pictures in less time so you can truly size-up the animal in question. Compatible with a solar unit, the Impulse is available in AT&T and Verizon options. A camera leveling arm is included.

$299 bushnell.com

Cuddeback CuddeLink Dual Flash

Cuddeback’s claim to fame is “Don’t get blanked!” And you certainly won’t with the CuddeLink Dual Flash’s .25-second trigger speed. It features a premium-grade imaging sensor, and two flash settings – IR or black flash – optimize results based on location and user preference. Four D-cell batteries provide long life.

The camera boasts 20-megapixel resolution, and a 100-foot flash range conspicuously lights up the night. The Dual Flash is fully compatible with Cuddeback’s CuddeLink mesh network, which allows images from up to 16 cameras to be transmitted to one camera. That means you can visit one camera instead of 16 cameras to retrieve data. Because the CuddeLink uses a radio mesh network, no expensive cellular or data plans are required.

$270 cuddeback.com

Covert ICE Cam

Value and affordability intersect in Covert’s new ICE Cam. The camera’s small dimensions make it practically disappear against the tree it’s attached to. The 8-megapixel camera produces quality images with a 52-degree field of view. The ICE Cam accepts SD cards up to 32 GB and features Pipe Through Security. Record 720p HD video complete with audio.

A fast .4-second trigger speed captures game in the center of the image, and 42 no-glow LEDs cast a 100-foot flash range. A 1.5-inch built-in viewer lets users review data in the field. Eight AA batteries power the camera, and Maximum Silence Image Capture means images will be snapped inconspicuously.

$139.99 covertscoutingcameras.com

Primos Proof Cellular

Primos’ Proof Cellular trail camera flaunts sensational styling with modern features that make it a powerful contender in the competitive trail-camera market. Capture video in 720p HD, and shoot images with beautiful 16-megapixel quality. Outstanding coverage is provided via AT&T and Verizon options, and a six-month battery life decreases expenses and saves time.

The Proof Cellular simplifies the user’s experience, and data is immediately sent to the user’s phone as its captured. User-friendly, one-button set up simplifies the user’s experience, and complete weather-data tags provide all the info you need to peg that bruiser buck’s weaknesses. A 100-foot Low-Glow Infrared Illumination improves nighttime clarity. A cellular signal meter ensures that you set the camera in the appropriate location. Pay-as-you-go data plans start at $9.99/month, but Primos includes unlimited free thumbnail images for 30 days.

$199 primos.com

Moultrie M-50i

Moultrie’s M-50i provides real technology to bolster your wildlife-monitoring efforts. To start, the camera has a .3-second trigger speed and stunning, 20-megapixel resolution. The M-50i is also compatible with Moultrie Mobile, which is a platform where you can manage your trail cameras and data in the most organized fashion possible.

Realtree Original finish features throwback styling, and 1080p HD video delivers top-shelf footage complete with audio. The M-50i employs 48 LEDs to create a 100-foot iNVISIBLE Infrared Flash. The M-50i’s 2-inch color viewer simplifies image review, and a 2-year warranty rounds out the package.

$199.99 moultriefeeders.com