Day 3 of the Lancaster Archery Classic is when the big show finally goes down. We’ve had champions crowned in the other divisions leading up to the final event, but the Men’s Open Pro is the biggest battle for the biggest bucks when it comes to winning the first place spot on the podium.

You can watch all the action from the Men’s Open Pro Finals in this video…

The biggest payout of the event went to Paul Tedford, who took home the top prize of $15,000, plus thousands more in contingency money, in the Men’s Open Pro Division. Other notable winners were Women’s Open Pro Champ Sarah Prieels, Women’s Recurve champ Mackenzie Brown and Masters Open Pro champ Benton Christensen.

It’s been another great year for archers from across the country. Hats off to the LAS crew for another great event. Their hard work and dedication to archers and the sport of archery is second to none.

