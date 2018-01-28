by

Day 2 of the Lancaster Archery Classic found the Bowhunting.com crew bringing coverage of the Bowhunter Division finals. It’s a really fun format with some incredibly tense competition as shooters face off to be the last man standing.

Rob Kaufhold, of Lancaster Archery, and Bowhunting.com’s, Todd Graf, commentated the final event and interviewed shooters as they took their place on the shooter stage.

When it was all said and done, Zachary Pugh edged out Perry Harring for the first place position in the Bowhunter Division earning him a check for $1250 from Lancaster Archery and $750 contingency money from Bowhunting.com. Perry won $700 from Lancaster Archery and $500 from Bowhunting.com. A big congrats to these guys on their efforts at this year’s event.

Watch the Bowhunter Division Finals event here:

Live! Bowhunter class final shoot-up at the 2018 Lancaster Archery Classic. The pressure is in. Who is going to take home the victory? #lancasterclassic Posted by Bowhunting.com on Saturday, January 27, 2018

Lancaster Archery encourages young archers to take up the sport like nobody else. They go above and beyond to recruit and train youngsters with a desire to shoot. These young shooters are treated like kings and queens. It’s really cool to see these young up-and-comers do their thing.

In addition to the Bowhunter Division and Youth Division, the Barebow, Masters Open, Women’s Open, and Senior Open divisions all squared off on Day 2. Here’s a look at the winners from Day 2 at the Lancaster Archery Classic:

As we’ve said before, this is some of the fiercest archery competitions you’ll find anywhere in the world. Shooters from around the globe show up with their sights set on winning the Lancaster Archery Classic each year. It’s one of the funnest tournaments that shooters will take part in all year long.

You never know who you’ll see and have the opportunity to hang out with when you show up at the Lancaster Archery Classic. The best shooters on earth will be here. You really need to put this event on your calendar if you’ve never been before.

Continue to check back often as we bring you all the latest from the 2018 Lancaster Archery Classic. You can also check out our social media for live videos, photos, and updates throughout the day.